Gluten-Free Chickpea Pizza Crusts

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia Pizza Kitchen has an all-new chickpea pizza crust that's gluten-free, lower in carbs and higher in protein and fiber as compared to its traditional pizza crust. The alternative pizza crust is made by combining chickpeas with chia seeds and honey, and it's a vegetarian-friendly treat that's full of health benefits for all.

Pizza Crust, California Pizza Kitchen, Restaurants, Food Drink, Cpk
California Pizza Kitchen Becomes First National Restaurant Brand to Offer Chickpea Crust Pizza

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2021-- California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) - creator of California-style pizza - today announced the introduction of Chickpea Pizza Crust, adding yet another “pizza first” to their long list of category innovations. The California-based brand is also the inventor of the iconic Original BBQ Chicken Pizza in 1985, and was the first national casual dining restaurant to offer GIG-validated Gluten-Free Crust in 2013 and Cauliflower Pizza Crust in 2018. CPK’s new Chickpea Pizza Crust is lower in carbs than their Original Hand-Tossed, is high in protein and fiber, gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly, making it the perfect option for gluten sensitive guests or anyone looking for CPK pizza taste with added health benefits.
