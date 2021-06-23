Finding the source of Covid-19 – Inside the 25 June Guardian Weekly
As global efforts to contain emerging Covid variants continue to present steep challenges, the debate about how the virus emerged has become increasingly politicised. Most scientists still believe a natural spillover event was the most likely cause, but the Wuhan “lab leak” theory refuses to go away entirely – and other hypotheses cannot be discounted. Laura Spinney brings us up to speed on the latest thinking and why it has proved so difficult to pinpoint the origins of Sars-CoV-2.www.theguardian.com