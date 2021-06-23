Cancel
Finding the source of Covid-19 – Inside the 25 June Guardian Weekly

The Guardian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs global efforts to contain emerging Covid variants continue to present steep challenges, the debate about how the virus emerged has become increasingly politicised. Most scientists still believe a natural spillover event was the most likely cause, but the Wuhan “lab leak” theory refuses to go away entirely – and other hypotheses cannot be discounted. Laura Spinney brings us up to speed on the latest thinking and why it has proved so difficult to pinpoint the origins of Sars-CoV-2.

ScienceArkansas Online

Soviet anthrax leak revisited as source of covid-19 sought

YEKATERINBURG, Russia -- Patients with unexplained pneumonias started showing up at hospitals; within days, dozens were dead. The secret police seized doctors' records and ordered them to keep silent. U.S. spies picked up clues about a lab leak, but local authorities had a more mundane explanation: contaminated meat. It took...
Public Healthhealthcareittoday.com

Forming a COVID-19 Map From Diverse Data Sources and Machine Learning

Who could benefit from a geographical map that ranks counties by the risk of residents getting COVID-19? Certainly, such detail is valuable to public health agencies-but also to municipal governments, hospitals, clinics, and even private businesses. Japan illustrates the powerful benefits of identifying geographic clusters, which it did early enough...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Lambda Covid variant?

A NEW coronavirus variant that experts say is "deadlier" than the Delta strain has already ripped through 30 countries. But what is the Lambda variant and where was it first discovered?. 🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. Where has it come from?. Public Health England (PHE)...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Xi holds video conference with French, German leaders

Beijing [China], July 6 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday held a virtual summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel amid strained ties with European Union (EU). According to Global Times, the leaders of France and Germany expressed their support behind an EU-China investment agreement,...
Chinadallassun.com

China accuses EU of imposing 'unacceptable' preconditions

Brussels [Belgium], July 3 (ANI): China has accused the European Union (EU) of imposing "unacceptable" preconditions on a visit to Xinjiang province. In a statement, the Chinese mission to the EU said Beijing has also invited diplomats from the EU and its member states posted in China to visit Xinjiang many times.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify natural SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants

A team of international scientists has recently identified ultrapotent anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies from convalescent donors. The antibodies are capable of neutralizing a wide range of SARS-CoV-2 variants even at sub-nanomolar concentrations. In addition, the combinations of these antibodies reduce the risk of generating escape mutants in vitro. The study is published in the journal Science.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Government Of Canada COVID-19 Update For Indigenous Peoples And Communities, Week Of June 21

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is committed to supporting Indigenous communities in their response to COVID-19 and continues to work closely with Indigenous organizations and provincial and territorial governments. As of June 22, 2021, Canada and partners reported an incredible accomplishment in its vaccination efforts, with more than 37,230,836 COVID-19 vaccine doses being distributed across the country. As of June 22, 2021, in First Nations communities with available information, over 84% of individuals aged 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and over 49% have received two doses.
ChinaThe Guardian

Inside the 2 July Guardian Weekly

The closure of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily last week shows how the pro-democracy movement and press freedom are being crushed in the city under pressure from Beijing. We follow the final weeks of the flagship publication, including a first-person account from one of the last journalists to leave the building after colleagues were arrested and equipment seized. Analysis from China commentator Louisa Lim looks at how the remaining windows of defiance against the mainland’s determination to stamp out media criticism are being resolutely shut via legal and financial pressure.
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Latest ransomware attack appears to hit hundreds of American businesses

Hundreds of American businesses have been hit by a ransomware attack ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to the cybersecurity company Huntress Labs. Huntress Labs said on Friday that 200 American businesses were hit after an incident at the Miami-based IT firm Kaseya, potentially marking the latest in a line of hacks destabilizing US companies.
PoliticsLewiston Morning Tribune

EU veteran Tusk returns to battle for Poland’s European future

WARSAW, Poland — Donald Tusk is spoiling for a fight to reverse Poland’s drift to the European Union’s fringe. The former president of the European Council announced on Saturday that he’s returning to lead his country’ biggest opposition group, the Civic Platform, which propelled him to two terms as prime minister and the top level of politics on the continent.
EconomyTelegraph

The mystery of disappearing imports from the EU

Jin Talog organic gin, brewed in a corner of Carmarthenshire, may be proudly Welsh, but it relies on products from all over Europe. Co-founder David Thomas describes how he and business partner Anthony turned to the Continent in their search to create a premium drink: corks from Italy, bottles from France, occasional botanicals from Austria. “Some of these things are really hard or impossible to find in the UK,” he says. “We cannot source them from anywhere else.”
HealthThe Guardian

‘They said I don’t exist. But I am here’ – one woman’s battle to prove she isn’t dead

The trouble began in 2016. When Jeanne Pouchain’s passport application was declined, she was annoyed – but assumed she must have forgotten an important piece of paperwork. Several weeks later, at a doctor’s appointment in her town of Saint-Joseph, outside Lyon in south-east France, both Pouchain, then 53, and her GP were perplexed when his computer spat out her carte vitale, the green card that gives access to the French public health system. Pouchain put it down to a technical blip. She assumed that was also the reason her pharmacy suggested she would have to pay in full for her diabetes drugs.
U.K.Telegraph

Saturday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Welcome to your early morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering on Saturday. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, sign up to our Front Page newsletter for free. 1. Michael Gove and Sarah Vine split raises Covid distancing questions. Michael Gove...
Proteststribuneledgernews.com

European Human Rights tsar opposes UK bill curbing protests

London — A bill that could place time and noise limits on protests may have a "significant impact" on freedom of expression as it stands, according to Europe's human rights commissioner. Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe's human rights tsar, has written to urge Members of Parliament and peers not...
BrexitThe Guardian

This week’s corrections

Due to erroneous information supplied by Foundation Earth, an article said its pilot labelling scheme was “based on a system developed by food scientists at Oxford University with support from World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)”. In fact, the system was developed by the sustainability advisory firm Mondra using data from a 2018 report by researchers at Oxford University and Agroscope. WWF has not been involved (Food label ‘eco scores’ to help shoppers make greener choice, 27 June, page 31).