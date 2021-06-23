Cancel
Texas State

Ted Cruz defends Texas Rep. Chip Roy as Donald Trump attacks him

By Jeremy Wallace
expressnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump may be gunning for Congressman Chip Roy, but U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is making it clear he’s going to fight to defend Roy, his former chief of staff. A month after Trump publicly blasted Roy, an Austin Republican, for having “not done a great job” and predicting he would probably face a primary challenge, Cruz is coming out with a full-throttled endorsement of Roy and helping him raise money for his 2022 re-election campaign.

POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Jorge Ramos: The ‘Trump Phenomenon Is Worrying And Dangerous For U.S. Democracy’

It’s been almost six years since Univision anchor Jorge Ramos famously angered Donald Trump, then a Republican candidate for president. Displeased with Ramos’ questions, Trump had a bodyguard remove Ramos from the news conference. The two men hadn’t seen each other face-to-face since then—until last week, when Ramos caught up to the former president in Texas.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Ted Cruz Praises American Patriots for Standing Up to 'Space Aliens'

Texas Senator Ted Cruz praised "American patriots" for standing up to "Space Aliens," in a tweet posted on Sunday to celebrate July 4. On Sunday evening, Cruz, 50, who has served as a senator in Texas since 2013, posted a clip from Independence Day to Twitter, showing the iconic speech given by President Thomas J. Whitmore, played by Bill Pullman in the 1996 film.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Republicans eyeing White House take hard line on immigration

Several potential 2024 hopefuls in the Republican Party are pouncing on immigration as a top issue to get an edge in the early jockeying for the next presidential race. The dynamic was on full display this past week when former President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), two potential contenders, visited the southern border with roughly two dozen House Republicans in tow. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) also made headlines when they announced they would send police and National Guard troops to the border. And senators eyeing 2024 bids is making hay about a jump in attempted border crossings.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DNC chair hits Cruz over Biden criticism: 'You aren't qualified enough to tie his shoes'

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Jaime Harrison condemned GOP Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) for comparing President Biden ’s policies to the “incompetence” of former President Carter’s administration. Cruz reiterated his analogy of Biden as “Jimmy Carter 2.0” in a Thursday interview on “Fox News Primetime.”. “We’re five months into the...
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Donald Trump stages Florida rally, decrying New York charges

Donald Trump is set to return to the campaign stage, if not the campaign trail, on Saturday with a rally in Sarasota, Florida. There are no national elections in the US this year but the former president maintains a grip on the Republican party ahead of the 2022 midterms and is toying with a run for the presidency in 2024, despite gathering legal problems in New York and elsewhere.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

'Absolutely No Doubt' Donald Trump Is Running for President Again, Says Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon believes there is "absolutely no doubt" that former President Donald Trump will run for the White House again in 2024. Trump has consistently teased the possibility of a 2024 presidential run but has not formally confirmed his plans. Some Republicans strongly oppose the former president seeking elected office in the future, while others remain supportive of Trump but fear he could hurt the GOP in down-ballot races in more moderate districts. Meanwhile, most Republican voters appear supportive of him seeking the White House again.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Ted Cruz holding up all State Department nominees over Russian pipeline

WASHINGTON - The Senate’s push to confirm nominees to critical diplomatic positions has ground to a halt over objections from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who is holding up all State Department nominees to pressure the Biden administration over Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, four people with knowledge of the situation told NBC News.