Ted Cruz defends Texas Rep. Chip Roy as Donald Trump attacks him
Donald Trump may be gunning for Congressman Chip Roy, but U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is making it clear he's going to fight to defend Roy, his former chief of staff. A month after Trump publicly blasted Roy, an Austin Republican, for having "not done a great job" and predicting he would probably face a primary challenge, Cruz is coming out with a full-throttled endorsement of Roy and helping him raise money for his 2022 re-election campaign.