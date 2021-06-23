According to a new study from Vorys eControl, 77% of brand manufacturers say their online marketplaces are growing faster than their traditional wholesale business

Believe it or not, we truly love 2021. Sure, the world has been rather abysmal since the start of 2020, but we’re seeing positive light shine through in many aspects. In the United States where hospitals were once strained to keep up with new patients, we’re seeing a sharp incline in the availability of hospital beds as the population continues to vaccinate. Economies around the world are revving up as consumers and workers step back into the marketplace. Borders are opening up across the world as international travel takes off once again.