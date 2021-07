With the issue of crime not going away, the White House is intent on reminding everyone that it still doesn’t understand the problem and still doesn’t have a solution. President Joe Biden is still trying to paint the crime surge as a gun issue in order to redirect it toward gun control. He used his speech on Wednesday to focus far less on crime than on regurgitating the same tired gun-control talking points that he and every other Democrat has trotted out for years. You would hardly be able to tell from Biden's speech that homicides have spiked in the last 15 months.