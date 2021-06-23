Face the Future of Technology with WilmU’s Cybersecurity Education

Virtual reality and augmented reality have become increasingly prevalent in our lives. They are changing the way we see and interact with the world and have started percolating medical education. In this article, we reviewed key applications of virtual and augmented realities in neurology and neuroscience education, and discussed barriers and opportunities for implementation in the curriculum. Although long-term benefits of these approaches over more traditional learning methods and the optimal curricular balance remain mostly unexplored, virtual and augmented reality can change how we teach neurology and neuroscience.