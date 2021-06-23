Letter: Treasures within our midst
On this beautiful June day, I had the pleasure of visiting Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House located at 75 Eastern Point Boulevard inGloucester. This magnificent summer home is perched on a rock ledge overlooking the scenic Gloucester Harbor. It was the summer home of Henry Davis Sleeper, one of America's first professional interior designers. Inside, the house is a labyrinth, with dramatic water views and dazzling displays of antiques, colored glass, folk art, china, and curiosities filling every nook and alcove with unusual piece.