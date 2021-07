Robinhood says Dogecoin (DOGE) accounts for a whopping 34% of its cryptocurrency transaction-based revenue in the first quarter of 2021. In its registration statement for an initial public offering (IPO) filed on Thursday, the company behind the zero-commission trading app reveals that 17% of its total revenue in the first three months of the year are from crypto transactions, up from just 4% in the last three months of 2020.