Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Loop Alliance releases details on first Sundays on State

By Courtney Cobbs
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently the Chicago Loop Alliance, a member-based organization promoting business and cultural activities in the Loop, shared more details about the first Sundays on State. Sundays on State will be a weekly open streets program starting on Sunday, July 11th. The open streets festivities will pedestrianize State Street between Madison and Lake streets (allowing people driving east and west to cross the event at Washington and Randolph streets) for up to twelve Sundays. The street closures will last from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the event itself will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Note that Sundays on State will not be happening on August 1st or 15th,.

chi.streetsblog.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
City
Madison, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Street#The Chicago Loop Alliance#The Loop Alliance#Sundaysonstate#Cla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Yoga
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...