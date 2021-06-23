Loop Alliance releases details on first Sundays on State

Recently the Chicago Loop Alliance, a member-based organization promoting business and cultural activities in the Loop, shared more details about the first Sundays on State. Sundays on State will be a weekly open streets program starting on Sunday, July 11th. The open streets festivities will pedestrianize State Street between Madison and Lake streets (allowing people driving east and west to cross the event at Washington and Randolph streets) for up to twelve Sundays. The street closures will last from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the event itself will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Note that Sundays on State will not be happening on August 1st or 15th,.