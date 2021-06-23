As Mobile Usage Skyrockets, Nearly Half Of Consumers Do Not Protect Personal Data
McAfee finds consumers tend to neglect their mobile security despite growing number of cyber threats. Over the past year, consumers have adapted to many changes, including the rapid shift towards a digital-first lifestyle. This has led to an emphasis on consumers dependence on mobile devices, as they look to execute nearly all daily activities via devices while on-the-go, exposing them to most digital risks. McAfee’s 2021 Consumer Security Mindset: Mobile Edition reveals that nearly half (49%) of U.S. consumers do not use mobile security software to protect their sensitive data, thus leaving them vulnerable to these increasingly advanced cyberattacks.martechseries.com