As Mobile Usage Skyrockets, Nearly Half Of Consumers Do Not Protect Personal Data

Some people are lucky enough to actually have an unlimited data plan on their smartphones. Others, however, are not that lucky. Keeping tabs on your mobile data usage is essential to keep you from either running out of data or overpaying on your cellphone plan. So what can you do as an Android user if you want to keep an eye on how much data you’re consuming every day? Pretty much all of the best Android phones give users a lot of options to control data consumption. Today, we’re going to show you how you can check how much mobile data your phone and individual apps have been using throughout your day.