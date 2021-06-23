Solerity Partners with TIBCO to Deliver Innovative Solutions for Customers
Solerity, a portfolio company of CM Equity Partners (CMEP) and provider of mission-critical services to the federal government, announced its partnership with TIBCO Software Inc. as a Strategic Territory Sub-Partner under the TIBCO Partner Program. TIBCO, a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes to solve the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Solerity provides products, solutions, and services to select customers and new government agencies, supporting TIBCO’s comprehensive software portfolio. This partnership tier is designated for organizations that have a strategic relationship with TIBCO, reflecting a high level of commitment to TIBCO’s mission of turning data into innovation.martechseries.com