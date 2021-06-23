Solerity Partners with TIBCO to Deliver Innovative Solutions for Customers

Lumine Group , a division of Volaris Group focused in the communications and media vertical, announced that it has agreed to acquire the mobile network solutions business from Concentrix. The business which includes software capabilities in the areas of Call Completion, Messaging and Online Charging for communications services providers worldwide, will be marketed under the newly created brand “NetEngage” and will operate as a fully autonomous Lumine business. NetEngage is Lumine’s 21st acquisition, further establishing Lumine’s position as a “carve-out” specialist and leading global acquirer of communications and media software businesses. Closing of the transaction is expected within 30 days subject to customary closing conditions.