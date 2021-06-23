AMN Picks of the Week: Jo Quail / Anna Webber / Leila Abdul-Rauf / Jaimie Branch / PinioL / Ann Hogberg Attack

Although London-based tenor saxophonist Andrew Woolf has been releasing records since 2012, Song Unsung is the first he has issued under his own name. His debut, which was actually recorded in 2008, was the EP Soma Quartet (Self Produced), made by Woolf, electric guitarist Ryan Williams, double bassist Will Collier and trumpeter Joe Auckland. The disc celebrated the musicians' shared love of the music of Kenny Wheeler and in particular Wheeler's album Angel Song (ECM, 1997). Over a decade later, Auckland is a member of the quintet which recorded Song Unsung. Between 2008 and 2021, Woolf's culturally diverse recording history has included, among others, Madwort Sax Quartet, Ghanaian percussionist Afla Sackley's aggregation Afrik Bawantu, and Alvorada, who specialise in Brazilian choro music.