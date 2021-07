Lynda Radley’s audio play about first-time motherhood starts with a bunch of stereotypes around parenting and gradually, movingly, strips everything away. We open in an antenatal class with three very different women: architect and anxious mother-to-be Cat (Wendy Seager); twentysomething wellness enthusiast Rowan (Anna Russell-Martin); and the highly strung Mobina (Nalini Chetty) who has been to every antenatal class in the book. As the babies arrive one by one, meticulous birthing plans are swept aside and the messy reality of early motherhood is ushered in with conviction, warmth and, thankfully, plenty of humour.