Towards the Heart of a Book: In Praise of the Epigraph

I recently read back-to-back Craig Pittman’s Oh, Florida! How America’s Weirdest State Influences the Rest of the Country and Rebecca Solnit’s Recollections of My Nonexistence—two books that have almost nothing in common, including one thing no reviewers ever comment on: epigraphs. Solnit’s memoir carries none, while Pittman’s popular history features two, plus one at the beginning of every chapter, including the prologue and epilogue, bringing the total to 22. Oh, Florida! is a book not just for connoisseurs of the bizarre, but for lovers of the epigraph.