If you’re an introvert, perhaps you think that Bebe Rexha’s song ‘It’s just me, myself and I, solo ride until I die’ should be the soundtrack of your life. You like your alone time, and you’d rather not be surrounded by people 24×7. So, when you see the new craze of coliving spaces in Bangalore and other major cities in India, you might be quick to rule it out. Living with other people can be fine for extroverts, but it’s probably not a good idea for you, right? Wrong.