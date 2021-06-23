Jenny Lawson on Mental Health, Writer’s Block, and Her Unofficial Role as Den Mother of Misfits

The Author of Broken in Conversation With John Scalzi. Jenny Lawson and I met online years ago, so it’s only right and proper that this conversation happened over email, across a couple of months. Between when we started the conversation and when we ended it, I had the second season of Love, Death & Robots come out and Jenny stormed up the New York Times best seller list (again!) with her memoir, Broken (in the Best Possible Way). We were both having a lot going on, basically, and that’s where we started our chat.