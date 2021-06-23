How Writing a Novel About the Evangelical Church Helped Me Grieve the Loss of My Religion

I was such a pious child. I don’t remember saying the prayer to accept Christ, but my parents have told the story enough that it feels like I do. I can create the image of myself, five years old, hair as white and bright as the sun, demanding my dad let me become a Christian, him brushing it off until my mom in the doorway said, “you better listen to her. She seems serious.” We prayed together and that was that. I was a Christian. Depending on your theology, I might still be.