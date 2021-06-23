Lawmakers accept $2.7 billion in American Rescue Plan funds; approve millions for homeowner assistance, education programs
Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton on the first day of the 81st session of the Legislature in Carson City on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) State lawmakers have formally approved accepting Nevada’s $2.7 billion share of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, while also approving a slew of initial spending programs including more than $50 million to help low-income Nevadans pay for housing.thenevadaindependent.com