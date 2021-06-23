The following is excerpted from Joani Elliott's debut novel, The Audacity of Sara Grayson, about what happens when a literary icon dies before finishing the final book in her best-selling series and leaves that manuscript in the hands of her daughter, who swears she's not a real writer. Elliott believes in the magic of stories, a good cup of tea, and the power of living a creative life. She has taught writing at the University of Maryland and Brigham Young University. She lives near Salt Lake City, Utah.