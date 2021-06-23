Cancel
Police union, state heading to arbitration over collective bargaining contract disagreements

By Riley Snyder
thenevadaindependent.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevada Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Eby during a traffic stop on Feb. 14, 2020. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) The state employee union representing Nevada Highway Patrol and hundreds of other state police officers is headed to arbitration over disagreements on pay, body cameras and seniority provisions in the union’s first ever collective bargaining contract with the state.

News Break
Politics
Related
Muskogee, OKPosted by
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Councilors to consider collective bargaining policy

City councilors will push forward on Monday a policy that would require prior approval of collective bargaining offers before administrators pitch them to those negotiating on behalf of employee unions. Mayor Marlon Coleman said the policy is necessary in order to "maintain the integrity" of the negotiations and ensure accountability....
Indiana StateKokomo Perspective

Indiana teachers unions sue state over new dues law

(The Center Square) – Three teachers union locals in Indiana have filed a lawsuit in federal district court over a new state law that would require teachers to file yearly requests to have union dues automatically deducted from their paychecks. Senate Bill 251 is supposed to take effect July 1.
Mcallen, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

McAllen’s Fire Union Approves Collective Bargaining Agreement

McAllen’s fire union, McAllen Firefighters Association, International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2602, recently approved a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the local union and management of the City of McAllen. The CBA was put to the members for a vote of approval and it recently passed by an overwhelming majority.
Augusta, MESun-Journal

Members of state worker’s union rally for livable wage ahead of contract renewal

AUGUSTA — “Thank you’s are nice, but they don’t pay the bills,” said Dean Staffieri, president of the Maine Service Employees Association. He was just one of dozens of participants who gathered under the hot afternoon sun in front of the Augusta Statehouse on Sunday, and one of the few speakers who addressed the crowd on their reasons for attending the event. Many state workers showed up in protest of the “low wages,” citing personal experience of having to choose between paying rent or paying their car bill in order to get to work.
Traverse City, MItribuneledgernews.com

TCAPS Board approves contract extensions for all district bargaining groups

Jun. 24—TRAVERSE CITY — Contract extensions for Traverse City Area Public Schools employees were approved in a six-hour board of education meeting. The eight agreements were approved near the end of the meeting dominated by nearly three hours of public comment on district curriculum regarding race and discrimination as well trustees approving the release of the complaint letter lobbied against former TCAPS Superintendent Ann Cardon nearly two years ago.
Congress & CourtsWest Virginia Record

WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Attorney General Morrisey Applauds Supreme Court Victories on Election Laws, Free Speech

West Virginia Attorney General issued the following announcement on July 1. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded two victories at the U.S. Supreme Court. He had joined briefs supporting the prevailing side in both instances. Both opinions were announced Thursday. In the first case, the Supreme Court upheld the...
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Supreme Court Upholds Arizona Voting Law, Ballot Harvesting Ban

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a recent Arizona voting law that placed restrictions on absentee voting and ballot harvesting. The high court upheld the Arizona law, ruling that states are able to pass laws that prevent voter fraud, according to the decision Thursday. Several voting rights groups had condemned the law, which they said would disenfranchise thousands of voters, NBC News reported.
PoliticsPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Beshear says Mary Noble to resign from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet July 15

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble has decided to retire July 15. “I have an immense amount of respect for Secretary Noble and have been honored to work with her,” said Gov. Beshear. “Over the last 16 months, she has been a tremendous asset as the cabinet navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic. With her vast experience in criminal justice, Secretary Noble agreed to join the administration and help get us off to a good start but told me she would not serve for a full term. I thank her for her service, especially during such a trying time, and she will always be a member of Team Kentucky.”
California StatePosted by
CALMatters

Koch brothers win legal duel with California

This is an apt topic for Independence Day — whether the U.S. Supreme Court struck a blow for privacy and free speech last week or undermined California’s justifiable effort to require a controversial (and conservative) political organization to reveal its donors. After numerous battles in lower courts, the Supreme Court,...
Las Vegas, NVthenevadaindependent.com

With approval of consumption lounges, state ushers in next expansion of cannabis industry

Pedestrians pass Essence Cannabis Dispensary on Las Vegas Blvd. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Jeff Scheid/Nevada Independent) After a tumultuous round of dispensary licensing in 2018 brought uncertainty and infighting to the state’s nascent cannabis industry, the Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) assumed the marijuana regulatory reins in 2020, cracking down on bad actors and providing specialized regulation that brought stability to the industry ahead of the 2021 legislative session.
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Black Activists Applaud Supreme Court Ruling For Voter Integrity

Affirming a major safeguard for voter integrity, the U.S. Supreme Court today upheld an Arizona ban on “ballot harvesting.” Members of the Project 21 black leadership network said this decision, coupled with the recent defeat of pro-harvesting legislation in the U.S. Senate, represents a decisive blow against the infamous election practice. “Today the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the right of state legislatures to adopt voter integrity measures offering all voters an equal opportunity to vote,” said Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper. “There is a huge difference between partisan advantage and racial advantage. Thankfully, the Court pushed away the progressive theory that courts should constitutionalize partisan electioneering rules by treating them as if they are racial ones. To do otherwise would invite the federal courts to completely take over all aspects of elections: redistricting, voting hours, polling sites and registration – all of which our Founders opposed.”
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

SCOTUS to Take Up Florida Medicaid Case

The Supreme Court of the United States has announced they will be taking up a legal battle related to a Florida Medicaid case regarding how much money a state can recoup after a legal settlement. The issue revolves around Gianinna Gallardo, who was struck by a bus in 2008 and...
Hawaii Statebigislandthieves.com

Hawaii AG Conners Joins a Coalition in Defending Constitutionality of New Yorkʻs Anti-Discrimination Law

Attorney General Clare E. Connors today joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the constitutionality of New York’s anti-discrimination law. The brief was filed with the United States District Court for the Western District of New York in the case of Emilee Carpenter, LLC v. James. The case was brought by a photography business refusing to offer its services to same-sex couples. Specifically, the plaintiffs, Emilee Carpenter and her business Emilee Carpenter LLC, are seeking to post an online notice stating that their services are not for LGBTQ+ couples. Plaintiffs claim New York’s anti-discrimination law violates their First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and exercise of religion. Today’s brief supports New York’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit and its opposition to the plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary injunction.