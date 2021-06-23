England's first double-decker hydrogen buses to launch in London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hit out at a group of “thugs” who filmed themselves hassling his top medical adviser in a London park. Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, has become a familiar face in Britain during the pandemic, regularly appearing alongside Johnson in announcements about lockdowns and case numbers. The video shows two men cackling and cheering as they grab Whitty and jostle him around. London’s Metropolitan Police said the incident happened in St. James’s Park, near Buckingham Palace, on Sunday, and that the men involved had been spoken to by officers. Johnson fired off an angry tweet about the incident Tuesday morning, writing: “I condemn the behaviour of these thugs. Our hard-working public servants should not have to face this kind of intimidation on our streets and we will not tolerate it.”