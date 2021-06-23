Cancel
England's first double-decker hydrogen buses to launch in London

BBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland's first fleet of hydrogen powered double-decker buses are set to be introduced in London. Twenty of the vehicles, which produce no pollution from their exhausts, will serve the number 7 route between East Acton and Oxford Circus. Transport for London already has more than 500 electric buses in its...

Sadiq Khan
#London Mayor#Hydrogen#Mayor Of London#England#Transport For London#Oxford Circus
