Fujitsu to study Covid-19 treatments using supercomputer Fugaku

TOKYO, June 28, 2021 — The supercomputer Fugaku, jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu, has successfully retained the top spot for three consecutive terms on all four of the major high-performance computer rankings. This includes the TOP500 list as well as the HPCG, a performance ranking for computing methods often used for real-world applications, HPL-AI, which ranks supercomputers based on their performance on single- and half-precision computing typically used in artificial intelligence applications, and the Graph 500 ranking, which ranks systems based on graph analytic performance, an important element in data-intensive workloads. The results of the TOP500, HPCG and HPL-AI rankings were announced on June 28, and the details of the Graph 500 will be revealed on July 1 at ISC High Performance 2021 Digital, which is currently being held as an online event.