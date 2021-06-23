Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Fujitsu to study Covid-19 treatments using supercomputer Fugaku

pharmaceutical-technology.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFujitsu Japan has commenced a new research project to detect and analyse potential Covid-19 drugs by leveraging a fast supercomputer, Fugaku, co-developed by the company and RIKEN. Fugaku will be used to find small molecule inhibitory compounds with potential for Covid-19 treatment and will study how the molecular mechanism works...

www.pharmaceutical-technology.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supercomputers#Fujitsu Japan#Riken#The University Of Tokyo#Rcast#Sorrento Therapeutics#Crada#Namru 3#Brazilian#Anvisa#Covi Msc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

UK researchers to investigate Ivermectin as possible Covid-19 treatment

Ivermectin, a widely used anti-parasitic drug, is to be investigated as a possible treatment for Covid-19, researchers have announced.The drug, used across the world to treat parasitic infections, will be studied as part of Oxford University’s Principle trial - which is dedicated to finding at-home medicine for speeding up recovery from or preventing hospitalisation with Covid-19.Ivermectin has been controversially touted as a potential treatment for Covid since the earliest stages of the pandemic.Although the drug is not an antiviral, laboratory-based studies have found that it can block replication of Sars-CoV-2 - the virus that causes Covid-19 - but at much...
Public HealthHPCwire

Fujitsu Japan Embarks on Joint Research for COVID-19 Therapies Using Fugaku

June 22, 2021 — Fujitsu Japan Limited today announced that it will initiate a new research project with a research team led by Takefumi Yamashita, Project Associate Professor of Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology (RCAST) , the University of Tokyo utilizing the world’s fastest supercomputer, Fugaku, which was jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu. The research will leverage Fugaku to identify small molecule inhibitory compounds that can be used as potential drugs in treatments for COVID-19 as well as clarifying the molecular mechanism by which COVID-19 infections are inhibited, leading to the eventual development of small molecule therapeutic drugs. Full scale research begins on June 22nd, 2021 and will continue until March of 2022.
Public HealthEurekAlert

ACTG announces Camostat will not advance to phase 3 in outpatient treatment study for COVID-19

Los Angeles, Calif. - The AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG), the largest global HIV research network, today announced that the Camostat treatment group of the COVID-19 outpatient treatment study, ACTIV-2 Outpatient Monoclonal Antibodies and Other Therapies Trial, will not move to phase 3. ACTIV-2 includes both phase 2 and phase 3 evaluations of multiple investigational agents for treating early COVID-19 in a single trial. For information about the trial, please visit the study website.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Hexagon Adopts The Supercomputer Fugaku To Revolutionise The Use Of Simulations In Product Innovation

LONDON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon has demonstrated how innovation can be accelerated by opening up the possibility of completing complex CFD (computational fluid dynamics) simulations that were previously too time consuming and expensive using the world's fastest supercomputer, Fugaku. The company's Manufacturing Intelligence division has shown that the performance of next-generation aircraft and electric vehicles can be explored in greater detail and with many more iterations using the power of simulation. By exploiting cutting-edge semiconductors, manufacturers can analyse all the complexities of reality with less than half the energy use and at a fraction of the cost of traditional simulation methods.
EngineeringHPCwire

Fujitsu Demonstrates High Performance Simulations for Industrial Use on Fugaku

TOKYO, June 23, 2021 — Fujitsu Limited successfully leveraged on the world’s fastest supercomputer, Fugaku, to demonstrate the feasibility of high performance, large-scale, very high-definition analyses with. commercial applications widely used in the industrial field for simulations including fluid dynamics. The trials were conducted in collaboration with a number of...
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Senhwa Announces IND Submission To India's CDSCO Of A Phase II Clinical Study For Silmitasertib As A Potential COVID-19 Treatment

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, rare conditions, and novel coronaviruses, today announced that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to evaluate its investigational drug, Silmitasertib, for the treatment of COVID-19. The trial is a phase II multi-center, randomized-controlled interventional prospective study. It is designed to assess the safety, clinical benefit, and anti-viral activity of Silmitasertib in up to 50 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Engineeringjust-auto.com

Continental uses supercomputer for tyre research

Continental, the University of Southern Denmark (SDU) and the École Normale Supérieure de Lyon in France, have received a grant worth 43m core hours of supercomputer time for their joint basic research project. The project, which aims to drive fundamental understanding of tyre and road wear particles, has been in...
ComputersHPCwire

Japan’s Fugaku Retains Title as World’s Fastest Supercomputer for 3 Consecutive Terms

TOKYO, June 28, 2021 — The supercomputer Fugaku, jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu, has successfully retained the top spot for three consecutive terms on all four of the major high-performance computer rankings. This includes the TOP500 list as well as the HPCG, a performance ranking for computing methods often used for real-world applications, HPL-AI, which ranks supercomputers based on their performance on single- and half-precision computing typically used in artificial intelligence applications, and the Graph 500 ranking, which ranks systems based on graph analytic performance, an important element in data-intensive workloads. The results of the TOP500, HPCG and HPL-AI rankings were announced on June 28, and the details of the Graph 500 will be revealed on July 1 at ISC High Performance 2021 Digital, which is currently being held as an online event.
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

COVID-19 Highlights Need For Kidney Treatment Innovation

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP) recently hosted its 4 th Annual Public Policy Summit entitled Patient Voice & Patient Choice: Patients At the Policy Table Today Determine Tomorrow's Innovations and Care Choices. Founded in 1969, AAKP is the largest fully independent kidney patient organization in the U.S. AAKP provides original kidney patient population survey data and expert advice to leaders in government, industry, think tanks, and academia involved in standing up and recruiting patients for technical evaluation panels, in-person and virtual focus groups, formal advisory committees, clinical trials, and efforts to include substantive patient insight data across the product development lifecycle.
WorldWNCY

Japan’s Chugai applies for approval of antibody treatment for COVID-19

TOKYO (Reuters) – Chugai Pharmaceutical Co said on Tuesday it applied for regulatory approval in Japan of an antibody treatment for COVID-19. The filing is for the antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab and is based on results from a global phase III study and a phase I trial in Japan. Chugai in December in-licensed the drug from Roche, which has a controlling stake in the Japanese company.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Uganda Approves Herbal Treatment for COVID-19

KAMPALA, UGANDA - The World Health Organization has expressed concern about Uganda's approval of a locally made herbal treatment for COVID-19 amid a third wave of cases. The WHO has not approved the substance for COVID-19 treatment, but Ugandan pharmacists say they have little choice because drugs authorized for emergency use in developed countries are not available.
Public Healthwholefoodsmagazine.com

Curcumin Complex Studied in COVID-19 Patients

East Windsor, NJ—Sabinsa’s Curcumin C3 Complex with BioPerine was used as adjuvant therapy for COVID-19 in a double-blind, randomized, controlled clinical trial conducted on COVID-19 patients in India, according to a press release. The trial involved a total of 140 patients with mild, moderate, and severe symptoms of COVID-19. Patients...
Stanford, CAstanford.edu

Monoclonal antibody treatment available for early COVID-19 at Stanford Health Care

When Josipa Matusich, 46, learned that she and her family had been exposed to COVID-19 at the end of February, they decided to get tested. “The tests came back negative,” the clinical laboratory scientist recalled. “But after a few days, I started to feel achy and had a low-grade fever.” They were tested again and this time, the results were positive. Josipa; her husband, Mike; and their 16-year-old daughter, Bella, all had COVID-19.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Cancer Detection, Surgical Treatments Negatively Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in declines in cancer detection and surgical treatments, according to a study published in JNCI: The Journal of the National Cancer Institute. The investigators found that population-based cancer registries showed a 10.2% decline in real-time electronic pathology reports in 2020 compared to 2019. The researchers...
Public HealthComputer Weekly

Government genomically sequences 600,000 Covid-19 samples

The government has applied genome sequencing to more than 600,000 positive Covid-19 tests, capturing critical data in fighting the disease. The University of Edinburgh has also led a study as part of the GenOMICC consortium, partnering with Genomics England, to identify if there are particular genes that could lead to people becoming very ill and needing hospital treatment, while others have no or very few symptoms.
Businesspharmaceutical-technology.com

Kolabtree Services and Case Studies

Case Study 1: Statistical review of pre-clinical study. Alandra Medical, a Mexico-based medical company had just finished a pre-clinical study which tested the safety and efficacy of their medical device. They were looking for a statistician to verify if their results were accurate and help them develop a report for publication.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Sequencing-Based Test Could Facilitate Population-Wide SARS-CoV-2 Testing

In an article appearing in Nature Biomedical Engineering, a team of scientists from the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and UCLA School of Engineering report real-world results on SwabSeq, a high-throughput testing platform that uses sequencing to test thousands of samples at a time to detect COVID-19. They were able to perform more than 80,000 tests in less than two months, with the test showing extremely high sensitivity and specificity.