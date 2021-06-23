Cancel
Oklahoma State

Sinners & Saints: How An Oklahoma Composer Is Fusing Rock Bands, Orchestras & Electronic Music

kosu.org
 12 days ago

This is No Cover, a production of KOSU and Oklahoma State University and hosted by Matthew Viriyapah. A born and raised Oklahoman, Kitt Wakeley recorded his album remotely at the historic Abbey Road Studios in London, England. On it, he combines his love for rock drums and riffs, sweeping orchestral melodies and pulsing electronic beats. The album's title — Symphony of Sinners and Saints — is a reference to the combination of 'Sinners' in his rock band and the 'Saints' of the orchestra.

www.kosu.org
