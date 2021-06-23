Cancel
Business

Google's So-Called 'Pantry Mode' Strategy Impacts New Ideas

By Kristijan Lucic
Android Headlines
 12 days ago

Google is reportedly using a so-called ‘pantry mode’ strategy to sit on new ideas. According to a report from The New York Times, the company is actually waiting for a competitor to force its hand. Google’s ‘pantry mode’ approach affects new ideas within the company. The company actually considers this...

www.androidheadlines.com
Sundar Pichai
#Alphabet#The New York Times#Business Insider#Facebook Apple
Business
Apple
Technology
Economy
Internet
Facebook
Google
Cell PhonesEngadget

Google removes popular Android apps that stole Facebook passwords

Google is still racing to pull Android apps that commit major privacy violations. Ars Technica notes that Google has removed nine apps from the Play Store after Dr. Web analysts discovered they were trojans stealing Facebook login details. These weren't obscure titles — the malware had over 5.8 million combined downloads and posed as easy-to-find titles like "Horoscope Daily" and "Rubbish Cleaner."
Businessslashdot.org

Google's 2021 Diversity Report is 62 Pages of Nebulous Percentages and Indexes

Earlier this year, Fast Company's Pavithra Mohan, explained why so many companies' diversity numbers fall flat. "None of the major tech companies seem to provide raw data," Mohan wrote, "opting to use percentages instead. There’s also not enough clarity around how employees are categorized, from who counts as 'leadership' to what qualifies as a technical job."
Businessslashdot.org

Apple is 'Decentralizing Out of Silicon Valley'

Amid pushback regarding Apple's plans to return to in-person work this fall, Mark Gurman at Bloomberg reports that Apple is "ramping up efforts to decentralize out of Silicon Valley." In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman reports that Apple has faced a variety of problems recruiting and retaining talent because of its emphasis on Silicon Valley.
Internetsiliconangle.com

Nine apps stealing Facebook login credentials pulled from Google Play

Google LLC has removed nine Android apps from the Play store, including one with millions of users, after they were discovered to be stealing users’ Facebook Inc. login credentials. Discovered and detailed July 1 by malware analysts at Dr. Web, the apps, described as “stealer Trojans,” were spread as harmless...
BusinessApple Insider

Apple's Silicon Valley hiring issues prompts office expansion elsewhere

Apple's need to hire the best and brightest people to its workforce has been a challenge, with the high cost of living in the San Francisco Bay Area apparently pushing the iPhone maker to embrace decentralization. Hiring in Silicon Valley is notoriously difficult due to the high cost of living...
Behind Viral VideosGizmodo

TikTok's Algorithm and AI Tech Are Now up for Sale

Now anyone can tap into the secret sauce behind ByteDance’s globally successful TikTok app—for a price. The China-based company quietly launched a new BytePlus division back in June focused on selling TikTok’s artificial intelligence technology, including the popular recommendation algorithm behind its ForYou feed, to businesses worldwide, the Financial Times reported Sunday.
Behind Viral VideosAndroid Headlines

ByteDance Is Now Selling TikTok's AI To Other Companies

TikTok’s recommendation algorithm, the “secret ingredient” that plays a huge part in making the video sharing app so popular, is no longer secret. Parent company ByteDance is now selling this technology to other companies as well. According to the Financial Times, ByteDance quitely launched a new division called BytePlus last...
Internet9to5Google

Twitter appears to be on board with Google’s FLoC initiative

To say that FLoC, a technology built by Google to replace third-party cookies, has been controversial is almost an understatement. Many tech companies have spoken out against or deliberately avoided the tech, but it seems that Twitter may be on board with FLoC. Jane Wong reports that Twitter is currently...
InternetAndroid Headlines

Google Is Breaking Up Chrome Reading List & Bookmarks For Usability

Bookmarks and the reading list feature in Google Chrome are about to become a lot more user-friendly. That’s because, based on a change recently spotted in the Chromium Gerrit, the search giant is looking to split them up. The change, spotted by Redditor u/Leopeva64-2, places the option to add a...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Factbox-The challenges facing Amazon's new CEO, Andy Jassy

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Monday got a new chief executive: Andy Jassy, the mastermind behind its lucrative cloud computing division, who succeeds company founder Jeff Bezos. Here’s a look at the business Jassy is taking over and the challenges that await him on the job. MORE THAN THE ‘EVERYTHING...
BusinessWrcbtv.com

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO

As Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos prepares to leave the planet in the coming weeks in a rocket built by his spaceship company, he’s handing the reins of his e-commerce business — and the country’s second-largest employer — to Andy Jassy, 53, a loyal lieutenant who spent 24 years by Bezos’ side.
Scarsdale, NYNews 12

Scarsdale HS alum takes over as Amazon CEO

There is a change in leadership happening today at Amazon and the new boss has ties to the Hudson Valley. Scarsdale High School alumnus Andy Jassy will be taking over as CEO of the company for Jeff Bezos. Jassy graduated from Scarsdale in 1986 and went on to study at...
BusinessPosted by
The Week

Microsoft's quiet triumph

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. A "rejuvenated" Microsoft is finding new ways to grow, said Jordan Novet at CNBC. After announcing the upcoming release of its first new version of Windows in almost six years, Microsoft saw its market capitalization reach $2 trillion last week — the second corporation, after Apple, to reach that milestone. The pandemic undoubtedly "bolstered demand for products such as the Teams chat app that kept organizations functioning." But it's not just the pandemic; Microsoft's share price has surged "more than 600 percent since Satya Nadella replaced CEO Steve Ballmer in 2014." While Ballmer failed to recognize the coming mobile-phone boom, Nadella's formula has been "looking beyond its dominant Windows operating system." He's acquired LinkedIn, the code-storage service GitHub, and videogame developer Mojang, the maker of Minecraft. And Nadella has put Microsoft's cloud business, Azure, on track to be the company's largest source of revenue by 2022.
Businessslashdot.org

Speaking of Entrenched Tech Companies, Why Didn't Microsoft Die?

Being the gaming os of choice, with little to no alternative, must have counted for something. But it's the corporate sector where MS is both entrenched and raking in the billions. I'm talking about volume licensing and cloud services. Look at how long IBM and Novell persisted on the back of corporate infrastructure.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Here’s How Rich Jeff Bezos Got As Amazon’s CEO

Today is Jeff Bezos’ last day as Amazon CEO, ending a remarkable 27-year run that saw the e-commerce giant become one of the most valuable public companies in the world, with a market capitalization of $1.8 trillion. In the process, his fortune has increased by 12,425%—up by $196 billion since 1998, when he first appeared on The Forbes 400 list of richest Americans with a net worth of $1.6 billion. Now, he’s worth nearly $202 billion, making him the richest person on Earth.
Businesstalesbuzz.com

Amazon to grant new CEO Andy Jassy over $200 million in stock

Amazon plans to award incoming Chief Executive Andy Jassy more than $200 million in extra stock, which will pay out over 10 years, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday. Amazon will record the grant of 61,000 shares on July 5, the filing said, the date that Jassy...
InternetAndroid Headlines

Google Might Let You Save Chrome Tab Groups To The Extensions Pane

Google has been working tirelessly to make its tab groups feature in Chrome better and a new report now suggests that they could end up working like extensions. Or, at the very least, be pinnable to the Chrome Extensions pane. That’s located to the right of the URL Omnibox bar in the browser. The new feature was spotted by Redditor u/Leopeva64. And it’s tied in with another feature aimed at adding tab groups to the History and Bookmarks panes.