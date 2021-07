EAST PROVIDENCE — Two of the most successful local amateur golfers over the last decade will be among the opening groups to tee off on Wednesday at the Northeast Amateur. Bobby Leopold will play his home course at Wannamoisett Country Club and Matt Parziale will make the short drive from Brockton, Mass. Leopold and Parziale are part of twosomes going off the first and 10th tees, respectively, at 8 a.m.