Scotland’s exit from Euro 2020 summed up by this fan attempting to kick a table

Scotland ’s Euro 2020 aspirations were crushed on Tuesday night after Steve Clarke ’s men lost 3-1 to Croatia at Hampden Park.

Croatia scored after 17 minutes through Nikola Vlasic but Calum McGregor equalised just before half-time. The second half didn’t go to plan for the Scots though as a stunning strike from Luka Modric and a third from Ivan Perisic laid their hopes and dreams to rest.

There had been hopes for Scotland following their impressive 0-0 draw with England at Wembley on Friday night leaving them only needing a win to stand any chance of progressing to the first round of the knockout stages.

It wasn’t to be for the Scots as their men’s teams first major tournament since 1998 ended in despair and disappointment as they finished bottom of their respective group.

The frustration from their fans was noticeable, especially amongst the 2,500 supporters who had gathered to watch the match in Glasgow Green.

Their exit was perhaps summed up by this one fan, who was captured by BBC News cameras after he went to kick a table in anger but completely missed. Fortunately, he looked to have avoided giving himself an injury.

Still, they’ll have the memories of celebrating McGregor’s goal. That’s all that matters really isn’t it?

As fans filed out of the fan zone Kar Marshall told the Daily Record : “No matter the result, this has been a ray of light for everyone and a reminder that we can soon get back to normal.

“Scotland’s team captured the imagination of the whole country and the fans never got on their back, even after losing the first match. It’s proven that Scotland is a really proud country. We’re still a proud country. I’m definitely up for more of this.”

Well done Scotland. It wasn’t meant to be but the scenes of your revelry in London will live on for a long time.