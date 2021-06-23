Cancel
Mixed Equity Trading Session In Asia

By Trade The News
actionforex.com
 12 days ago

Nikkei 225 has traded generally flat [Banks and Automakers trade generally lower; Gainers include Marine Transportation cos.] ;Softbank Group is holding AGM. Shanghai Composite traded modestly higher during morning session (+0.5%) [Consumer Discretionary index rises]; China Chippacking Technology rises over 400% in trading debut. Hang Seng has been supported by...

www.actionforex.com
Stocksinvesting.com

Asia Closed Mixed, Bitcoin Tries To Move Higher

The Nikkei 225 index in Japan dropped 0.6% in morning trade, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose nearly 0.23%. As of 11:06 p.m. EST, the ASX 200 index rose 0.12%, and Seoul's KOSPI had hopped 0.42%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.08%. US NFP Summary. The June jobs report...
Worldactionforex.com

European Open: China’s PMI Sags, Potential Bull Flag On GBP/USD

China’s services PMI barely expanded in June, with its growth rate falling to its lowest level in 14-months. Australia’s ASX 200 index rose by 11.5 points (0.16%) and currently trades at 7,320.10. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -170.32 points (-0.59%) and currently trades at 28,614.04. Hong Kong’s Hang...
Marketsactionforex.com

AUD/USD Trades Modestly Weaker

Quiet session for Crude Oil amid focus on OPEC+. Chinese markets are mixed after underperformance on Fri. PBOC continues to drain liquidity. Hang Seng has pared the opening decline [TECH index declines over 1.5% on regulatory news related to Didi]. Shanghai Composite traded modestly higher during the morning session [IT...
Stocksdallassun.com

Equity indices trade higher amid positive global cues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded over half a per cent higher during early hours on Monday amid favourable global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 296 points or 0.56 per cent at 52,781 and the Nifty 50 ticked higher by 82 points or 0.52 per cent to 15,804.
Worldatlanticcitynews.net

Mixed performance on Asian equity markets, U.S. dollar steady

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Monday in a quiet day's trading. Japan's Nikkei 225 led the losers with a 185.09 points or 0.64 percent loss, to close out at 28,598.19. The Shanghai Composite in China advanced 15.53 points or 0.44 percent to 3,534.29. The Australian...
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.64%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.64%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Mitsui...
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, currencies nudge higher as Fed rate hike threat eases

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Dollar weakens after mixed U.S. jobs data * Baht underperform Asian FX * Indonesia stocks drop on COVID-19 woes By Anushka Trivedi July 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks edged up on Monday, showing signs of easing volatility after U.S. jobs data hinted the recovery in the world's biggest economy was on track but didn't yet need an immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. The Fed's surprising hawkish tilt last month spooked Asian markets with the prospect that the central bank's unwinding of bond-buying programme and sooner-than-expected rate hikes could lead to outflows from emerging markets. Taiwan's bourse rose 1% while South Korea, the Philippines and Singapore's equities made modest gains of around 0.4% each. The greenback pulled back from three-month highs as rate hikes bets ebbed, pressured by the weaker aspects of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report where the unemployment rate for June rose, even as the number of jobs added beat forecast. Local currencies firmed in response, with the Indonesian rupiah, South Korean won and Taiwan's dollar firming 0.3% to 0.6%. "Overall, market sentiment starts this week on a more positive footing," OCBC analysts said in a note, adding that a more consistent outperformance on the labour front would be needed to price in for Fed expectations. "That may come through only towards the end of third-quarter of 2021." Trading was thin as U.S. markets remain closed for the extended 4th of July weekend. Investors now await the minutes of Federal Open Markets Committee June meeting on Wednesday for more clues on tapering. Pandemic-hit Indonesia's stocks dropped 0.5% after posting its biggest daily jump in deaths from coronavirus, fuelling doubts about the timeline of lifting of curbs in the country. The Thai baht, which has shed almost 4% over the past three-weeks, traded little changed. JP Morgan analysts said they expected no big bets would be made until there was more clarity on the success of the country's "Phuket sandbox" initiative that allows free movement on the island for fully vaccinated tourists. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up around 3.6 basis points at 4.755% ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include: Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, up 2.1%, and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, up 1.4% ** In the Philippines, top index gainers are DMCI Holdings Inc, up 2.1%, and Aboitiz Power Corp, up 2.02% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0421 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.08 -7.10 -0.58 4.27 China +0.15 +1.03 0.16 1.47 India +0.00 -2.24 0.57 13.09 Indonesia +0.33 -3.05 -0.41 0.32 Malaysia +0.18 -3.24 -0.33 -6.08 Philippines -0.39 -2.60 0.21 -1.72 S.Korea +0.45 -3.87 0.43 14.70 Singapore +0.04 -1.89 0.28 10.33 Taiwan +0.34 +2.10 1.07 21.50 Thailand +0.00 -6.96 0.10 9.02 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
Stocksaudacy.com

World shares mixed, US markets closed for Independence Day

BANGKOK (AP) — Global shares were mixed Monday in quiet trading, with U.S. markets set to be closed for the Independence Day holiday. London and Shanghai advanced, while Paris, Tokyo and Hong Kong declined. U.S. futures edged lower after Wall Street capped a milestone-shattering week Friday with stock indexes hitting...
Stocksactionforex.com

Core Bonds Have A Minor Downward Bias

US payrolls guided Friday’s market dynamics in an otherwise quiet session. Job growth was better than expected (850k vs. 720k), breaking with two months of disappointments. The household survey-based unemployment rate, however, unexpectedly rose from 5.8% to 5.9%. These two labour market gauges are key elements in the Fed’s assessment so having them going in opposite ways provides an excellent opportunity to observe from the sidelines rather than feel the pressure to act swiftly. Markets at least seemed to think so and brought both the S&P500 and Nasdaq to new all-time highs. Bets on Fed hikes were pared back, causing outperformance of the short and medium end of the curve. Yields fell up to 4.1 bps (7y). The 10y yield (-3.4bp) retreated to just below support of 1.43%. The German yield curve bull flattened again. Both the 10y and 30y finished the week more than 3 bps lower with the former slipping below -0.20% support and closing the post-Fed gap. The move followed reports the day earlier the ECB is holding a special strategy meeting this week (Tuesday through Thursday) to wrap up its strategy review, including the way it defines price stability. EUR/USD reversed European weakness, rebounding from the low 1.18 area to finish at 1.1865 as the dollar softened in the wake of the payrolls. The 1.185 support lived to fight another day. USD/JPY fell but held the 111 barrier in the close. EUR/GBP lost ground but is still going nowhere around 0.86.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks stumble on China tech worries

TOKYO (July 5): Asian stocks were mixed on Monday amid growing worries about China's crackdown on local tech companies, paring earlier gains made after a welcome US jobs report drove global shares to a record high. The region's biggest markets, Japan and China, both declined. The Nikkei fell 0.6% following...
Businessactionforex.com

Euro Shrugs Strong Investor Confidence, Markets in Subdued Holiday Trading

Overall, the forex markets are relatively mixed today and trading will probably continue to be subdued with US on holiday. Sterling is currently the stronger one, followed by Yen and Aussie. Canadian is the weakest, followed by Kiwi and then Swiss. Eurozone is mixed despite strong investor sentiment data. But all major pairs and crosses are staying inside Friday’s range. Some volatility could finally be seen again, especially in Aussie, with RBA rate decision scheduled in the upcoming Asian session.
Stocksactionforex.com

Eurozone Sentix investor confidence rose to 29.8, but expectations dropped

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence rose to 29.8 in July, up from 28.1, but missed expectation of 30.2. Nonetheless, it’s still the 5th increase in a row, and highest since February 2018. Current situation index rose from 21.3 to 29.8, 5th increase in a row, and highest since October 2018. Expectations index, however, dropped from 35.3 to 29.8, lowest since December 2020.
Businessactionforex.com

Europe Heads Lower In Risk-Off Trade, FTSE Out-Performs

Risk-off sentiment is dominating the markets at the start of the week. Weaker-than-expected China data is overshadowing signs of economic recovery in Europe, while US markets are set to remain closed in observance of the Independence Day public holiday. The China Caixin services PMI revealed the sector grew at its...
Marketsb975.com

Asia opens higher, but China tech worries weigh on Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Most Asian share markets opened a fraction higher on Tuesday, ahead of a key decision by Australia’s central bank on its quantitative easing programme and despite ongoing concerns over the future regulation of China’s powerful technology sector. U.S. markets were closed on Monday to mark the...
StocksBusiness Insider

Higher Open Expected For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the two-day losing streak in which it had retreated almost 60 points or 2/7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,535-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Tuesday.
StocksBusiness Insider

Rebound Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Monday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 85 points or 1.3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,000-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again for Tuesday's trade. The global forecast for...
Marketsinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Up, Investors Digest Implications of Collapse in OPEC+ Talks

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up Tuesday morning alongside soaring crude oil prices even as investors digested a breakdown in Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) talks over output. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.34% by 10:07 PM ET (2:07 AM GMT) and South Korea’s...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks rise on tech boost ahead of Samsung Elec's earnings

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares gained for a second day on Tuesday, led by technology shares ahead of the preliminary earnings from Samsung Electronics, with investors eyeing minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. ** The won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI rose 18.65 points, or 0.57%, to 3,311.86 by 0216 GMT, following a 0.35% gain on Monday. ** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.87% and 2.44%, respectively, while the sub-index for electric and electronics jumped 1.13%. ** Samsung Electronics likely saw a 38% surge in profit for the April-June quarter, thanks to strong chip prices and demand spurred by a pandemic-led consumer appetite for electronics as well as recovering investment in data centres. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 115.6 billion won ($102.20 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** "Semiconductor shares are leading KOSPI gains ahead of Samsung Electronics' preliminary earnings that can signal improvement in profits ... Fed minutes this week can increase market volatility," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** The won was quoted at 1,131.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , unchanged from its previous close at 1,131.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,131.1 per dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,131.0. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 110.03. ** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 2.106%. ($1 = 1,131.0700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday, despite the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street, which was closed overnight for a holiday, on a jump in crude oil prices and optimism for continued economic recovery. This offset concerns about the rising spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus in the region and growing worries about China's crackdown on local tech companies. Asian stocks ended on a mixed note Monday.