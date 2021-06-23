Cancel
US Stocks Rally After Dovish Powerll Tone

By OctaFX
actionforex.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS stocks rally accelerated on Tuesday as investors reacted to the dovish tone of Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell. The S&P 500 index rose by 0.5% as Microsoft’s valuation surged to more than $2 trillion for the first time ever. In testimony to Congress, Jerome Powell said that the Fed will take a patient approach to eventually scale down pandemic response tools. He also said that the bank will do anything it can to support the economy’s recovery. Investors have been on alert for clues on when the bank will start scaling down its $120 billion per month quantitative easing program.

#Us Dollar#New Home Sales#Congress#Api#Eia#Eurusd#Fed Chair#Ema#Macd#Gbpusd#Rsi#Boe#Btcusd
