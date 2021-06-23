Financial Markets Quietened Down A Bit After Jerome Powell’s Speech To Congress Yesterday

The central bank is monitoring inflation but is in no hurry to raise interest rates. That’s the bottom line from yesterday’s speech by the charm of the US Federal Reserve to Congress. It should be noted that the Federal Reserve is guided by the Phillips curve, which illustrates the relationship between the rate of inflation and the rate of unemployment. If the unemployment rate rises, the inflation rate will also be high. Once the labor market data turn out to be positive and the unemployment rate falls, inflation will also follow a downward trend. For this reason, fundamentally, inflation has temporary nature. At the end of the day, the US stock indices closed in a positive zone, while the NASDAQ tech index hit a new all-time high.