Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

US Real Yields Remain Sticky Near Absolute Low Levels

By KBC Bank
actionforex.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday’s rebound didn’t really drag that far. Trading dynamics in most markets slowed to a trickle. Intraday moves didn’t alter standing trading pictures. Eco data hardly grabbed the headlines despite consensus-beating Richmond Fed manufacturing index and despite the best EC EMU consumer confidence print since early 2018. The $60bn US 2-yr Note auction – a stronghold in auction space – tailed with indirect bids receding. Following the recent 10 bps increase in yields at the front end of the curve, it suggests that some are side-lined with more (US rate hike bets) to come. Dovish remarks by FOMC Chair Powell and NY Fed Williams were echoes from earlier speeches. Cleveland Fed Mester did provide some additional insights. She believes that a taper call is something for fall, allowing to assess some additional job market data first. She wouldn’t reveal on where she stands regarding a first rate hike but clearly stressed that the FOMC will stick to the sequencing principle of ending net asset purchases before hiking interest rates. Recapping yesterday’s market action: European stock markets gained less than 0.5% while US indices ended 0.2% (Dow) to 0.8% (Nasdaq) higher. US Treasuries outperformed German Bunds. US yields fell by 2.3 bps to 3.2 bps with a slight outperformance of the front end of the curve. US real yields remain sticky near absolute low levels. German yields added 0.4 bps (2-yr) to 1.4 bps (15-yr) on the day. 10-yr yield spread changes vs Germany ended near unchanged. The dollar corrected again slightly lower in FX space, but holds on to most of its post-FOMC gains at an 1.194 close.

www.actionforex.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasuries#Us Treasury#European Union#Ny Fed#Markets#Richmond Fed#Ec#Fomc Chair Powell#Ny Fed Williams#Cleveland Fed#German#Asian#Us Treasuries#Eur Usd#The Us Treasury#5 Yr Note#Y Y#British#Ni
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Economy
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Marketsactionforex.com

Markets Shrug Weak China Services Data, Euro Soft ahead of Investor Confidence

Dollar and Yen recover some ground in mixed Asian session today. Stocks in Japan and Hong Kong are slightly down by China and Singapore are steady. Much weaker than expected services data from China triggered little reactions. Swiss Franc is retreating against other major currencies but losses are limited. Commodity currencies are softening somewhat. With US on holiday, main focus will be on Eurozone Sentix investor confidence.
Worldactionforex.com

European Open: China’s PMI Sags, Potential Bull Flag On GBP/USD

China’s services PMI barely expanded in June, with its growth rate falling to its lowest level in 14-months. Australia’s ASX 200 index rose by 11.5 points (0.16%) and currently trades at 7,320.10. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -170.32 points (-0.59%) and currently trades at 28,614.04. Hong Kong’s Hang...
Businessactionforex.com

Europe Heads Lower In Risk-Off Trade, FTSE Out-Performs

Risk-off sentiment is dominating the markets at the start of the week. Weaker-than-expected China data is overshadowing signs of economic recovery in Europe, while US markets are set to remain closed in observance of the Independence Day public holiday. The China Caixin services PMI revealed the sector grew at its...
Businessactionforex.com

Euro Shrugs Strong Investor Confidence, Markets in Subdued Holiday Trading

Overall, the forex markets are relatively mixed today and trading will probably continue to be subdued with US on holiday. Sterling is currently the stronger one, followed by Yen and Aussie. Canadian is the weakest, followed by Kiwi and then Swiss. Eurozone is mixed despite strong investor sentiment data. But all major pairs and crosses are staying inside Friday’s range. Some volatility could finally be seen again, especially in Aussie, with RBA rate decision scheduled in the upcoming Asian session.
Marketsactionforex.com

USD Weakens From The Rise Of The US Unemployment Rate

The greenback weakened on Friday and stabilised somewhat during the Asian session today, as the US employment report for June tended to disappoint traders, as the NFP figure rose but the unemployment rate rose as well, while trader’s attention turns to the release of the Fed’s latest meeting minutes. The Aussie after the recent strengthening seems to turn its attention to the release of RBA’s interest rate decision tomorrow, as the bank on the one hand is expected to remain on hold, yet may signal a change in regards of its QE program. The GBP gained against the USD, despite BoE Governor Bailey’s dovish comments, as the Governor highlighted the importance of not prematurely tightening the bank’s monetary policy. Gold rose benefitting from the USD weakness caused by the US employment report for June on Friday and entered the green territory for a third consecutive day. US stocks on Friday were supported reaching new record high levels as all three main US stock indexes were in the greens, encouraged from the prospect of the monetary policy tightening being delayed. Oil prices fell below $75 per barrel on Monday, as there seems to be a deadlock among OPEC+ members and some key players seem willing to increase production levels, in order to protect their market share.
Marketsactionforex.com

AUD/USD Trades Modestly Weaker

Quiet session for Crude Oil amid focus on OPEC+. Chinese markets are mixed after underperformance on Fri. PBOC continues to drain liquidity. Hang Seng has pared the opening decline [TECH index declines over 1.5% on regulatory news related to Didi]. Shanghai Composite traded modestly higher during the morning session [IT...
Marketsactionforex.com

GBP/USD Analysis: Surges Due To US Data

On Friday, at 12:30 GMT, the US statisticians published monthly employment data, which caused a decline of the US Dollar. The initial decline was followed up by an extension of the fall of the value of the US Dollar. On the GBP/USD charts it resulted in a move upwards. By...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Analysis: Declines Below 111.00

The USD/JPY failed to pass the resistance zone above the 111.60 level. Moreover, during the last attempt to reach higher, the rate was beating down by fundamental news. Namely, worse than expected US employment data was released on Friday at 12:30 GMT. By the middle of the day’s European trading...
Businessactionforex.com

Week Ahead: Eyes on RBA and Fed minutes before Q2 earnings kick off

It’s a fairly quiet week for economic data, albeit with a couple of highlights worth watching. Friday’s US NFP report was the highlight of the last week, but it certainly didn’t make anything clearer for traders…or policymakers. According to BLS estimates, the US economy added 850K jobs in June, the best reading (after revisions) in 10 months! While the headline print was fairly strong, some of the secondary aspects of the report were more mixed, with average hourly earnings rising only 0.3% m/m and the unemployment rate ticking up to 5.9%.
Businessinvesting.com

Real Estate Stocks: Popular Bets For Investors In Search Of Yield

The U.S. housing market is on fire these days. Home prices jumped the most in more than 30 years in April, according to S&P Case-Shiller Index data released Tuesday. That came after a 13.2% increase in March. April was also the 11th straight month that price gains accelerated. After these...
Marketsactionforex.com

Gold Rarely Declines with Real Yield. This Time Due to USD Strength

Gold price got dumped, falling to the lowest level in over 2 months. Losing over -7% against USD in June, the selloff this time has been driven by strong US dollar, rather than higher yields. The greenback is darling of the market recently, thanks to strong economic data, a more hawkish Fed and diminished risk appetite amidst the rapid spread of delta variant. An interesting observation is that gold’s selloff is accompanied with lower real yield. We believe this phenomenon is temporary.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY: US 10-year real yields above 1.50% supports the upside – OCBC

On the first day of a big week, USD/JPY drops towards 110.50 amid falling yields. Nevertheless, strategists at OCBC Bank still favour the USD against the JPY as the dollar probably draws positive support on net from the yield space. “110.50/60 limited downside moves, with 111.00/20 capping bounces.”. “Should the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains strong above 110.80 amid higher US Treasury yields

USD/JPY pares losses and reclaims the 110.80 mark on Monday. Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar. Yen remains sidelined as economic growth is lagging behind its counterparts. After touching a multi-month high in the previous week, USD/JPY retreats towards 110.50 but manages to recover losses...
BusinessCNBC

10- year Treasury yield remains below 1.5% after jobs data

U.S. Treasury yields were mostly flat on Thursday morning, after two Federal Reserve officials warned that higher inflation might be around for longer than anticipated. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was barely changed at 1.49% by 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was 1.4 basis points lower at 2.099%. Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point is 0.01%.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY braces for yearly top near 111.00 on US Treasury yield rebound

USD/JPY prints three-day uptrend as bulls attack April’ high. Market sentiment dwindles after Fed’s Powell defends easy money, US-China tussles escalates. BOJ minutes cite lack of agreement over the economic outlook, Kuroda met PM. US PMIs, Fedspeak will be the key along with the risk catalysts. USD/JPY portrays broad US...
StocksValueWalk

Markets “Extremely Complacent” About Low Bond Yields – Neuhauser

David Neuhauser of hedge fund Livermore Partners on CNBC discusses that investors are extremely complacent about low bond yields. Phoenician Capital was up 30.3% for the fourth quarter, bringing its full-year return for 2020 to 50.8%. The fund outperformed the S&P 500's 12.1% return in the fourth quarter by 18.2% and beat the S&P's full-year return by 32.4%. Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more In his 2020 letter . . . SORRY! Read More.
Personal FinanceStreetInsider.com

Low rates to persist, drive quest for yield -Allianz Life CEO

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. interest rates likely will stay relatively low with ample cash in the financial system for the foreseeable future, the head of Allianz Life said, despite Federal Reserve comments that sent stock prices tumbling last week. A gradual rate rise and slow withdrawal of excess liquidity would...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Trend Overwhelmingly Negative Below 1.1950

EUR/USD extended its decline below the 1.1850 support zone. A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.1900 on the 4-hours chart. The US nonfarm payrolls increased 850K in June 2021, up from 583K. The Euro Zone Services PMI is likely to remain stable near 58 in for...
Stocksactionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

Trading developed according the standard script applying to a day with US markets closed (long weekend for 4th of July Independence Day) and only second tier eco data scheduled for release in Europe. The EMU June final services (58.3) and composite PMI’s (59.5) were upwardly revised, reaching the highest levels since July 2007 and June 2006 respectively. The release confirms the economy is gaining traction as vaccinations are rolled out further and restrictions are eased. Price pressures continue to build. However, markets currently don’t see a tight link from the data toward (monetary) policy. In fact, this was also the case after the US payrolls on Friday. Solid data as such don’t change market expectations on the timing and the pace of monetary policy normalization as at least an important part/majority of Fed and ECB members currently don’t want to take the risk of reducing policy stimulus too soon. In technical trading, German yields are rebounding modestly. The move already started before the publication of the PMI’s and remains modest compared to the flattening move at the end of last week. German yields are rising between 0.6 bp (2-y) and 2.0 bp (10 & 30-y). The German 10-y yield (-0.215%) stays below the -0.20% previous support, but next support near -0.25%/-0.28 stays safe for now. Still, the picture remains unconvincing. This also applies to the global reflationary narrative. European equities initially failed to build on Friday’s record race in the US, but gradually reverted into positive territory (gains mostly between 0.2% and 0.75%). 10-y intra-EMU spreads versus Germany are changing less than one bp. Commodities, including oil, remain well supported, but also with limited direct impact on to other (global) markets. There are no signs of progress to resolve the split in OPEC+ between Saudi Arabia and UAE. Both countries disagree on the path toward reducing production cuts. At least for now, markets apparently are confident that this won’t result in an unexpected rise in production. Brent oil ($76.40 p/b) is keeping the post-corona top within reach.