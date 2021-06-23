US Real Yields Remain Sticky Near Absolute Low Levels
Monday’s rebound didn’t really drag that far. Trading dynamics in most markets slowed to a trickle. Intraday moves didn’t alter standing trading pictures. Eco data hardly grabbed the headlines despite consensus-beating Richmond Fed manufacturing index and despite the best EC EMU consumer confidence print since early 2018. The $60bn US 2-yr Note auction – a stronghold in auction space – tailed with indirect bids receding. Following the recent 10 bps increase in yields at the front end of the curve, it suggests that some are side-lined with more (US rate hike bets) to come. Dovish remarks by FOMC Chair Powell and NY Fed Williams were echoes from earlier speeches. Cleveland Fed Mester did provide some additional insights. She believes that a taper call is something for fall, allowing to assess some additional job market data first. She wouldn’t reveal on where she stands regarding a first rate hike but clearly stressed that the FOMC will stick to the sequencing principle of ending net asset purchases before hiking interest rates. Recapping yesterday’s market action: European stock markets gained less than 0.5% while US indices ended 0.2% (Dow) to 0.8% (Nasdaq) higher. US Treasuries outperformed German Bunds. US yields fell by 2.3 bps to 3.2 bps with a slight outperformance of the front end of the curve. US real yields remain sticky near absolute low levels. German yields added 0.4 bps (2-yr) to 1.4 bps (15-yr) on the day. 10-yr yield spread changes vs Germany ended near unchanged. The dollar corrected again slightly lower in FX space, but holds on to most of its post-FOMC gains at an 1.194 close.www.actionforex.com