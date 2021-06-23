Cancel
XAU/USD Tests Critical Daily Support

By Orbex
actionforex.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US dollar catching its breath offers billions some respite. Gold is now hovering above May’s low at 1760, important support from the daily chart. Its breach could invalid the rally from late March. The bullish RSI divergence indicates that the sell-off may have lost steam in this demand zone....

www.actionforex.com
#Us Dollar#Usd#Rsi
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1858. Despite resumption of recent decline to a fresh 2-1/2 month trough of 1.1808 in post-NFP New York, intra-day rebound to 1.1874 due to broad-based long liquidation in the greenback suggests temporary low is made and 1-2 days of consolidation is in store, as long as res at 1.1909/11 holds, downside bias remains, below 1.1838 would bring re-test of 1.1808.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Trend Overwhelmingly Negative Below 1.1950

EUR/USD extended its decline below the 1.1850 support zone. A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.1900 on the 4-hours chart. The US nonfarm payrolls increased 850K in June 2021, up from 583K. The Euro Zone Services PMI is likely to remain stable near 58 in for...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Elliott Wave analysis: Be aware of bounce and recovery

By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1823; (P) 1.1849; (R1) 1.1890; …. Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral at this point. Further fall is expected as long as 1.1974 resistance holds. Break of 1.1806 will resume the decline from 1.2265, as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 1.2348, to 1.1703 support. On the upside, break of 1.1973 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.2265 resistance.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Daily Tecnical Analysis

The bears did not gain enough momentum to successfully violate the support zone at 1.1820. A breach coming from the bears at this level would strengthen the negative expectations for the future path of the pair towards a test of the support at 1.1760. If the buyers re-enter the market, the first resistance would lie at the level of 1.1904. If it gets breached, a rally towards the upper zone (between 1.1955 and 1.2129) is a highly probable scenario. This week, investors’ focus will mainly fall on the announcement of the ISM non-manufacturing data (Tuesday; 13:45 GMT).
Marketsactionforex.com

XAG/USD Rallies Above Resistance

Bullions bounce back as weaker-than-expected jobs data take a toll on the US dollar. On the daily chart, silver has found support at the 61.8% (25.70) Fibonacci retracement level from the late March rally. 26.50 has so far capped the bulls’ attempts. The latest breakout is a confirmation of the...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Struggles To Bounce

The US dollar drops after an uptick in last month’s unemployment rate. Sentiment towards the euro grew a tad more bearish after it fell below 1.1850, the support of the recent consolidation range. However, an RSI divergence suggests a loss in the downward momentum, and its double-dip into the oversold...
RetailFXStreet.com

AUD/USD clings to modest daily gains around 0.7530

AUD/USD stays relatively calm following Friday's strong rebound. Retail Sales in Australia rose more than expected in May. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory above 92.00. The AUD/USD pair rose sharply on Friday as the greenback came under strong bearish pressure following the June jobs report. After gaining...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Managed To Rise A Bit

The major currency pair is starting another week of July with a slight growth and trading at 1.1858. Earlier, the “greenback” couldn’t achieve its potential and strengthen due to the long weekend and some controversial statistics on the US labor market. For example, the Non-Farm Employment Change showed 850K in June after being 583K in May. It’s good news. However, this is where the good news ended. The Unemployment Rate rose from 5.8% in May to 5.9% in June.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY keeps the tight range around 131.60

EUR/JPY fades the earlier spike to the 131.90 zone. The better note in the yen weighs on the cross. Trade conditions remain thin as US markets are closed. The negative bias around the greenback lends support to both the euro and the Japanese yen, motivating EUR/JPY to trade directionless in the 131.60 zone on Monday.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears attack critical support near 0.6940

NZD/USD remains under pressure in the Asian trading hours. More downside envisioned for pair if price decisively breaks 0.6960. Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with negative bias. NZD/USD extends the previous day's losses on Friday. The pair started the fresh month of trading on a lower note. At...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

XAU/USD: Trading recommendations

Against the backdrop of rising inflation and if the Fed continues to remain neutral, the XAU/USD pair has the potential to resume growth. If the publication today at (12:30 GMT) of June data from the US labor market does not meet expectations and a strong forecast, then we should expect an increase in quotations of gold and the XAU/USD pair.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Holding onto critical support ahead of NFP eyed

AUD/USD tested the falling trendline support at 0.7470 on Thursday. RSI sits just above the oversold region, keeping more downside exposed. US NFP eyed for fresh trading opportunities in the aussie. AUD/USD is on the offers for the fifth day in a row this Friday, although the bears are taking...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CHF Seeks Support

The US dollar goes sideways, following a slight improvement in last week’s initial jobless claims. The rally has resumed after a breakout above 0.9230, the top range of the previous consolidation. Price action is rising along the moving averages as a sign of acceleration in the bullish momentum. 0.9310 is the next target.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Breaking Through Support

The Australian dollar has broken down a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to make a fresh low. In fact, we have broken down below an area that had been the cause of the most recent bounce in this market, which of course is a very negative sign. Essentially, we have made a “lower low.” That of course is a very negative sign and therefore I think a lot of people are going to get involved to the downside.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Is Testing The 1.1850 Level

After a more hesitant sentiment earlier this week, investors yesterday again saw the glass half full rather than half empty. Uncertainty on the spreading of the delta variant lingers. However, ongoing in progress in vaccinations, especially in the US and Europe, provides hope that the impact in the recovery should be manageable. Whatever the reason, reflationary spirits staged a comeback. European indices gained between 0.35% and 1.25%. US indices gained up to 0.52% (S&P 500) with the index again closing at a new record. US data were OK. Jobless claims declined faster than expected (363 000k). The Manufacturing ISM eased from 61.2 to 60.6, but still signals solid activity in the sector. Supply bottlenecks persist, input prices rose at the fastest pace on record and firms still struggle to attract workers. The direct impact of the release on FI and FX markets again was modest. The US yield curve again showed a modest flattening with the 2-y rising 0.4 bp while the 30-y dropped 2.5bp. The German yield curve performed in a similar way (2 y -0.5 bp, 30-y -1.6 bp). The dollar temporaril y eased on the risk-on, but returned near the post-Fed top levels later. EUR/USD closed at 1.1850. The DXY TW index finished at 92.59. Sterling came under mild pressure as BoE’s Bailey in a speech sounded cautious on post-corona growth and advocated not to overre act to what is most likely a temporary rise in inflation. EUR/GBP closed at EUR/GBP 0.8608 compared to an open near 0.857. Brent oil (temporaril y?) jumped north of $76 p/b as OPEC+ delayed a decision to raise daily production from August.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD fails to clear key resistance at $1,790

Gold closed the last three days of the week in the positive territory. Key near-term resistance located at $1,790 remains intact. FOMC will release June meeting minutes on Wednesday. Following a consolidation phase in the previous week, gold stayed relatively calm on Monday but came under renewed bearish pressure on...