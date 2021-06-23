Cancel
Two Trades To Watch: FTSE, Brent

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FTSE along with European stocks are treading water, despite a stronger finish on Wall Street. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured the markets over inflation and monetary policy, calming market nerves. Markets are starting to stabilize after the Fed’s hawkish turn last week. Meanwhile tensions between US and China...

www.actionforex.com
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks extend global rally after U.S. jobs report

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks gained on Monday, extending the rally that took global equities to a record high after a U.S. jobs report signalled the economic recovery remained intact but didn’t yet warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. Japanese markets, however, bucked the trend,...
Worldactionforex.com

European Open: China’s PMI Sags, Potential Bull Flag On GBP/USD

China’s services PMI barely expanded in June, with its growth rate falling to its lowest level in 14-months. Australia’s ASX 200 index rose by 11.5 points (0.16%) and currently trades at 7,320.10. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -170.32 points (-0.59%) and currently trades at 28,614.04. Hong Kong’s Hang...
Marketsactionforex.com

AUDUSD In A Tight Range Ahead Of The RBA Rate Decision

Crude oil declined after the latest OPEC+ meeting ended without a deal. This happened after Saudi Arabia and Russia asked participating members to increase production in the next few months. The goal was to ease rising oil prices and extend the existing deal. This proposal found resistance by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which sees its own production quota as being unfair. As a result, the relationship between Saudi Arabia and UAE has become fragile. Meanwhile, other OPEC+ members are comfortable increasing oil production by about 400k barrels per day from August to December. They are also prepared to extend the deal beyond April 2022.
Industryfidelity.com

EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Edge Higher But Oil Weakens on OPEC+ Deadlock

U.K., Italy Services PMI; Eurozone Quarterly Balance of Payments, Sectoral Accounts; France Industrial Production; UK Official Reserves, Car Registrations; OECD CPI; U.S. Observed, Financial Markets Closed; updates from Repsol, Ryanair. Opening Call:. Equities in. Europe. are likely to edge up on Monday, with gains capped due to the U.S....
Stocksactionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Dollar Index Has Bounced From 92.16

Equities look mixed overall. Dow has moved up further on Friday and has a crucial resistance coming up the 35000-35100 region which will have to be broken to become bullish for a further rise. The US markets are closed today. DAX continues to trade mixed around 15600 and has equal chances to move either ways inside its 15400-15800 range. Nikkei is coming down gradually and can test 28500 and even 28000. Shanghai has declined sharply within its 3500-3625 range and need to see if it can sustain above 3500 in the coming days or not and retain the range. Sensex and Nifty have bounced on Friday and can move up further within their 52000-53000 and 15600-15900 range respectively.
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Continues to Make All-Time Highs

The S&P 500 rallied rather significantly heading into the weekend as the jobs number came out with an addition of 850,000 for the month of June. That shows that the United States is recovering much quicker than many of the other world’s economies, so it makes sense that money would continue to flow into the stock markets in that country. Furthermore, we have been in an uptrend for quite some time, and it is likely that we see continuation given enough time.
Stocksactionforex.com

US 500 Index at Fresh Top of 4,355; Upside Risks Look Sturdy

The US 500 stock index (Cash) is consolidating in the vicinity of the 4,350 level, after spiking to a new all-time high of 4,355, the former being the 150.0% Fibonacci extension of the down leg from 4,244 until 4,034. The rising simple moving averages (SMAs) are endorsing the bullish picture, while the Ichimoku lines are mirroring a pause in positive momentum.
Businessactionforex.com

Europe Heads Lower In Risk-Off Trade, FTSE Out-Performs

Risk-off sentiment is dominating the markets at the start of the week. Weaker-than-expected China data is overshadowing signs of economic recovery in Europe, while US markets are set to remain closed in observance of the Independence Day public holiday. The China Caixin services PMI revealed the sector grew at its...
Businessactionforex.com

Euro Shrugs Strong Investor Confidence, Markets in Subdued Holiday Trading

Overall, the forex markets are relatively mixed today and trading will probably continue to be subdued with US on holiday. Sterling is currently the stronger one, followed by Yen and Aussie. Canadian is the weakest, followed by Kiwi and then Swiss. Eurozone is mixed despite strong investor sentiment data. But all major pairs and crosses are staying inside Friday’s range. Some volatility could finally be seen again, especially in Aussie, with RBA rate decision scheduled in the upcoming Asian session.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Managed To Rise A Bit

The major currency pair is starting another week of July with a slight growth and trading at 1.1858. Earlier, the “greenback” couldn’t achieve its potential and strengthen due to the long weekend and some controversial statistics on the US labor market. For example, the Non-Farm Employment Change showed 850K in June after being 583K in May. It’s good news. However, this is where the good news ended. The Unemployment Rate rose from 5.8% in May to 5.9% in June.
Economyactionforex.com

AUDUSD RBA Watch

The Australian dollar is still holding a bearish bias against the US dollar ahead of tomorrow Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate decision. A bearish head and shoulders pattern has been activated and is indicating that the AUDUSD pair could fall towards the 0.7280 level. AUDUSD bulls need to anchor the price above the 0.7580 level in order for selling pressure to start to decrease.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar pauses as rate hike fears ebb, Fed minutes up next

SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - The dollar was stuck in neutral on Monday, after hitting a speed bump when last week’s mixed bag of U.S. labour data allayed investor fears about a hastening end to monetary stimulus. While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts, unemployment ticked higher and...
Businessactionforex.com

China Caixin PMI services dropped to 50.3, PMI composite dropped to 50.6

China Caixin PMI Services dropped to 50.3 in June, down from 55.1, well below expectation of 55.7. There were the softest increase in activity and new work for 14-months. Staff numbers fell as capacity pressured eased. Rates of input cost and output charge inflation slowed notably. PMI Composite dropped to 50.6, down from 53.8, worst in 14-month.
Stocksactionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

Trading developed according the standard script applying to a day with US markets closed (long weekend for 4th of July Independence Day) and only second tier eco data scheduled for release in Europe. The EMU June final services (58.3) and composite PMI’s (59.5) were upwardly revised, reaching the highest levels since July 2007 and June 2006 respectively. The release confirms the economy is gaining traction as vaccinations are rolled out further and restrictions are eased. Price pressures continue to build. However, markets currently don’t see a tight link from the data toward (monetary) policy. In fact, this was also the case after the US payrolls on Friday. Solid data as such don’t change market expectations on the timing and the pace of monetary policy normalization as at least an important part/majority of Fed and ECB members currently don’t want to take the risk of reducing policy stimulus too soon. In technical trading, German yields are rebounding modestly. The move already started before the publication of the PMI’s and remains modest compared to the flattening move at the end of last week. German yields are rising between 0.6 bp (2-y) and 2.0 bp (10 & 30-y). The German 10-y yield (-0.215%) stays below the -0.20% previous support, but next support near -0.25%/-0.28 stays safe for now. Still, the picture remains unconvincing. This also applies to the global reflationary narrative. European equities initially failed to build on Friday’s record race in the US, but gradually reverted into positive territory (gains mostly between 0.2% and 0.75%). 10-y intra-EMU spreads versus Germany are changing less than one bp. Commodities, including oil, remain well supported, but also with limited direct impact on to other (global) markets. There are no signs of progress to resolve the split in OPEC+ between Saudi Arabia and UAE. Both countries disagree on the path toward reducing production cuts. At least for now, markets apparently are confident that this won’t result in an unexpected rise in production. Brent oil ($76.40 p/b) is keeping the post-corona top within reach.
Businessactionforex.com

New Zealand Dollar Reclaims 70 Level

The New Zealand dollar has started with limited movement. In the North American session, the pair is trading at 0.7020, down 0.10% on the day. Last week, the New Zealand dollar fell every day until Friday, when the currency rebounded with gains of 0.95%. The sharp upturn was in response to the US unemployment rate, which rose from 5.6% to 5.9%. Nonfarm payrolls came in at 850 thousand, better than the forecast of 700 thousand. Still, the jump in unemployment made the markets uneasy, with growing speculation that the labour market is still not strong enough to push the Fed to tighten policy. This sent the US dollar broadly lower on Friday.
MarketsFXStreet.com

The rupee rose against the US dollar

The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.52 levels and traded in the range of 74.31-74.55 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.30 levels. The rupee rose more in choppy trade today as foreign banks sold the greenback likely in anticipation of inflows from foreign portfolio investors into Indian companies looking to raise capital through initial public offerings in the coming days.
StocksCNBC

Stock futures are flat after S&P 500 and Nasdaq notch another round of records

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Monday as Wall Street gets set to kick off the holiday-shortened week with the S&P 500 at a record high. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 25 points. S&P 500 futures were little changed and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.1%. U.S. markets remained closed for the July 4 Independence Day holiday.
Currenciesactionforex.com

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Net Longs Declined in European Currencies

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended June 29, NET SHORT of USD index futures slipped -62 contracts. Speculative long positions added +629 contracts while shorts increased +567 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures dropped -1 911 contracts to 87 149. NET LENGTH of GBP futures slipped -204 contracts to 17 723.