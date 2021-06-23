Two Trades To Watch: FTSE, Brent

Trading developed according the standard script applying to a day with US markets closed (long weekend for 4th of July Independence Day) and only second tier eco data scheduled for release in Europe. The EMU June final services (58.3) and composite PMI’s (59.5) were upwardly revised, reaching the highest levels since July 2007 and June 2006 respectively. The release confirms the economy is gaining traction as vaccinations are rolled out further and restrictions are eased. Price pressures continue to build. However, markets currently don’t see a tight link from the data toward (monetary) policy. In fact, this was also the case after the US payrolls on Friday. Solid data as such don’t change market expectations on the timing and the pace of monetary policy normalization as at least an important part/majority of Fed and ECB members currently don’t want to take the risk of reducing policy stimulus too soon. In technical trading, German yields are rebounding modestly. The move already started before the publication of the PMI’s and remains modest compared to the flattening move at the end of last week. German yields are rising between 0.6 bp (2-y) and 2.0 bp (10 & 30-y). The German 10-y yield (-0.215%) stays below the -0.20% previous support, but next support near -0.25%/-0.28 stays safe for now. Still, the picture remains unconvincing. This also applies to the global reflationary narrative. European equities initially failed to build on Friday’s record race in the US, but gradually reverted into positive territory (gains mostly between 0.2% and 0.75%). 10-y intra-EMU spreads versus Germany are changing less than one bp. Commodities, including oil, remain well supported, but also with limited direct impact on to other (global) markets. There are no signs of progress to resolve the split in OPEC+ between Saudi Arabia and UAE. Both countries disagree on the path toward reducing production cuts. At least for now, markets apparently are confident that this won’t result in an unexpected rise in production. Brent oil ($76.40 p/b) is keeping the post-corona top within reach.