BTC/USD – Daily Chart. Today, the BTC/USD daily chart shows that the crypto’s price oscillates majorly around the level of $35,000 with the formation of a smaller bullish candlestick to confirm it. Closely, on top of the point earlier mentioned, there is a conjoining outlook of both the smaller SMA and the bearish trend-line. The 50-day SMA indicator is above the 14-day SMA trend-line. The Stochastic Oscillators are in a state of trying to cross the lines northbound close below a range of 80. That signifies that some pressures to the upside are somewhat in the womb of time.