The Australian dollar initially fell during the trading session on Friday, but then turned around when the jobs number came out better than anticipated. Because of this, there was more of a “risk on” attitude to the markets, and traders were looking to find a little bit of exposure to risk. This was seen not only in the currency markets, but equity markets as well. With that being the case, the markets sold off the US dollar in general, offering a bit of a reprieve when it comes to a reach towards the greenback for safety.