The US dollar remains under pressure against the Japanese yen currency as the greenback took a hit after the release of the US jobs report last week. The USDJPY is approaching its 200-period moving average on the four-hour time frame, which is an area traders may be looking to enter into to follow the established price trend. As long as the USDJPY pair holds above the 110.90 level this week then buying the recent pullback remains the best option.