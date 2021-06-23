Rise in numbers for women in engineering
In 2018, EngineeringUK published Gender disparity in engineering a briefing on female underrepresentation in the industry. The disparity is largely attributed to girls not pursuing STEM careers and dropping STEM subjects at various stages in their academic careers, despite generally performing better than boys in STEM subjects at school. The research examines the underlying reasons for female under-representation and looks at both the business case for and the barriers to getting more women in the industry.www.electronicsweekly.com