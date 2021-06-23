Xilinx adds machine learning optimisation to Vivado to accelerate design cycle

Ilaria Gianani, Ivana Mastroserio, Lorenzo Buffoni, Natalia Bruno, Ludovica Donati, Valeria Cimini, Marco Barbieri, Francesco S. Cataliotti, Filippo Caruso. The classification of big data usually requires a mapping onto new data clusters which can then be processed by machine learning algorithms by means of more efficient and feasible linear separators. Recently, Lloyd et al. have advanced the proposal to embed classical data into quantum ones: these live in the more complex Hilbert space where they can get split into linearly separable clusters. Here, we implement these ideas by engineering two different experimental platforms, based on quantum optics and ultra-cold atoms respectively, where we adapt and numerically optimize the quantum embedding protocol by deep learning methods, and test it for some trial classical data. We perform also a similar analysis on the Rigetti superconducting quantum computer. Therefore, we find that the quantum embedding approach successfully works also at the experimental level and, in particular, we show how different platforms could work in a complementary fashion to achieve this task. These studies might pave the way for future investigations on quantum machine learning techniques especially based on hybrid quantum technologies.