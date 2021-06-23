Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Xilinx adds machine learning optimisation to Vivado to accelerate design cycle

By Caroline Hayes
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaiming to be able to reduce design compile times by a factor of five, Xilinx has launched the Vivado ML Editions tool suite. The latest addition to the company’s Vivado tool suite is believed to be the first FPGA EDA tool suite based on machine learning (ML) optimisation algorithms. In...

www.electronicsweekly.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Closure#Design Tool#Modular Design#Fpga#Ai Solutions#Eda#Versal Ai Edge#Ai Engine Ml#Vivado Ml Editions#Qor#Vivado Ip Integrator#Ip#Dfx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Software
Related
Softwarechannele2e.com

HPE Acquires Determined AI for HPC Machine Learning

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has acquired Determined AI, an open source machine learning (ML) platform that aligns with HPE’s high performance computing (HPC) strategy and GreenLake hybrid cloud managed services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 348 that ChannelE2E has covered so far...
Computersarxiv.org

Phrase-level Active Learning for Neural Machine Translation

Neural machine translation (NMT) is sensitive to domain shift. In this paper, we address this problem in an active learning setting where we can spend a given budget on translating in-domain data, and gradually fine-tune a pre-trained out-of-domain NMT model on the newly translated data. Existing active learning methods for NMT usually select sentences based on uncertainty scores, but these methods require costly translation of full sentences even when only one or two key phrases within the sentence are informative. To address this limitation, we re-examine previous work from the phrase-based machine translation (PBMT) era that selected not full sentences, but rather individual phrases. However, while incorporating these phrases into PBMT systems was relatively simple, it is less trivial for NMT systems, which need to be trained on full sequences to capture larger structural properties of sentences unique to the new domain. To overcome these hurdles, we propose to select both full sentences and individual phrases from unlabelled data in the new domain for routing to human translators. In a German-English translation task, our active learning approach achieves consistent improvements over uncertainty-based sentence selection methods, improving up to 1.2 BLEU score over strong active learning baselines.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Optimization Algorithms for Machine Learning

Chapter-4: Important Convex Functions and Convex Properties. The link to Chapter-3: Some Important Convex Sets is here. Chapter 4 is about some topics that will assist us in understanding optimization even better and even help us in solving optimization problems. These topics mostly relate to the different properties of convex functions. The topics that we will cover in this chapter are:
ComputersForbes

Trusted Man-Machine Collaboration: Considerations For Implementing Transparent Machine Learning

CEO of Datanomers, with a vision to Democratize Machine Learning. While machine learning (ML) is an involved science with complex models, what distinguishes transparent ML is that it explains itself — how it works, its predictions, its insights — so that the user understands and trusts the outcome. In this article, I explain what transparent ML is and the considerations for implementing it.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Machine learning to tame divergent density functional approximations: a new path to consensus materials design principles

Computational virtual high-throughput screening (VHTS) with density functional theory (DFT) and machine-learning (ML)-acceleration is essential in rapid materials discovery. By necessity, efficient DFT-based workflows are carried out with a single density functional approximation (DFA). Nevertheless, properties evaluated with different DFAs can be expected to disagree for the cases with challenging electronic structure (e.g., open shell transition metal complexes, TMCs) for which rapid screening is most needed and accurate benchmarks are often unavailable. To quantify the effect of DFA bias, we introduce an approach to rapidly obtain property predictions from 23 representative DFAs spanning multiple families and "rungs" (e.g., semi-local to double hybrid) and basis sets on over 2,000 TMCs. Although computed properties (e.g., spin-state ordering and frontier orbital gap) naturally differ by DFA, high linear correlations persist across all DFAs. We train independent ML models for each DFA and observe convergent trends in feature importance; these features thus provide DFA-invariant, universal design rules. We devise a strategy to train ML models informed by all 23 DFAs and use them to predict properties (e.g., spin-splitting energy) of over 182k TMCs. By requiring consensus of the ANN-predicted DFA properties, we improve correspondence of these computational lead compounds with literature-mined, experimental compounds over the single-DFA approach typically employed. Both feature analysis and consensus-based ML provide efficient, alternative paths to overcome accuracy limitations of practical DFT.
Computershome.cern

Speeding up machine learning for particle physics

Machine learning is everywhere. For example, it’s how Spotify gives you suggestions of what to listen to next or how Siri answers your questions. And it’s used in particle physics too, from theoretical calculations to data analysis. Now a team including researchers from CERN and Google has come up with a new method to speed up deep neural networks – a form of machine-learning algorithms – for selecting proton–proton collisions at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) for further analysis. The technique, described in a paper just published in Nature Machine Intelligence, could also be used beyond particle physics.
Technologyfinextra.com

Scotiabank brings machine learning to chatbot

Scotiabank is bringing machine learning to its search function, prepping a chatbot that will be able to instantly answer complicated customer questions. The Canadian lender has been using machine learning to help branch and call centre employees answer customer queries since 2018. It is now boosting the experience by experimenting...
Diseases & Treatmentsarxiv.org

Diabetic Retinopathy Detection using Ensemble Machine Learning

Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) is among the worlds leading vision loss causes in diabetic patients. DR is a microvascular disease that affects the eye retina, which causes vessel blockage and therefore cuts the main source of nutrition for the retina tissues. Treatment for this visual disorder is most effective when it is detected in its earliest stages, as severe DR can result in irreversible blindness. Nonetheless, DR identification requires the expertise of Ophthalmologists which is often expensive and time-consuming. Therefore, automatic detection systems were introduced aiming to facilitate the identification process, making it available globally in a time and cost-efficient manner. However, due to the limited reliable datasets and medical records for this particular eye disease, the obtained predictions accuracies were relatively unsatisfying for eye specialists to rely on them as diagnostic systems. Thus, we explored an ensemble-based learning strategy, merging a substantial selection of well-known classification algorithms in one sophisticated diagnostic model. The proposed framework achieved the highest accuracy rates among all other common classification algorithms in the area. 4 subdatasets were generated to contain the top 5 and top 10 features of the Messidor dataset, selected by InfoGainEval. and WrapperSubsetEval., accuracies of 70.7% and 75.1% were achieved on the InfoGainEval. top 5 and original dataset respectively. The results imply the impressive performance of the subdataset, which significantly conduces to a less complex classification process.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning with Google’s BigQuery

How to easily create and deploy ML Models with SQL. The traditional approach of extracting data from a Data Warehouse or Data Lake — then cleaning, transforming and building a model with it, is slowly being overtaken by a newer approach called Bring the Compute to the Data or Bring Machine Learning/Algorithms to the Data [1]. Especially, since big providers like Google, Amazon and Microsoft provide link services such as databases and data warehouses with machine learning services, it is no longer necessary to integrate the data into other platforms or systems. In services like Google’s BigQuery, traditional database systems are even extended internally with ML tools [2].
Computersarxiv.org

Experimental Quantum Embedding for Machine Learning

Ilaria Gianani, Ivana Mastroserio, Lorenzo Buffoni, Natalia Bruno, Ludovica Donati, Valeria Cimini, Marco Barbieri, Francesco S. Cataliotti, Filippo Caruso. The classification of big data usually requires a mapping onto new data clusters which can then be processed by machine learning algorithms by means of more efficient and feasible linear separators. Recently, Lloyd et al. have advanced the proposal to embed classical data into quantum ones: these live in the more complex Hilbert space where they can get split into linearly separable clusters. Here, we implement these ideas by engineering two different experimental platforms, based on quantum optics and ultra-cold atoms respectively, where we adapt and numerically optimize the quantum embedding protocol by deep learning methods, and test it for some trial classical data. We perform also a similar analysis on the Rigetti superconducting quantum computer. Therefore, we find that the quantum embedding approach successfully works also at the experimental level and, in particular, we show how different platforms could work in a complementary fashion to achieve this task. These studies might pave the way for future investigations on quantum machine learning techniques especially based on hybrid quantum technologies.
Computerssciencecodex.com

Machine learning for solar energy is supercomputer kryptonite

Supercomputers could find themselves out of a job thanks to a suite of new machine learning models that produce rapid, accurate results using a normal laptop. Researchers at the ARC Centre of Excellence in Exciton Science, based at RMIT University, have written a program that predicts the band gap of materials, including for solar energy applications, via freely available and easy-to-use software. Band gap is a crucial indication of how efficient a material will be when designing new solar cells.
Computersarxiv.org

Quantum-tailored machine-learning characterization of a superconducting qubit

Élie Genois, Jonathan A. Gross, Agustin Di Paolo, Noah J. Stevenson, Gerwin Koolstra, Akel Hashim, Irfan Siddiqi, Alexandre Blais. Machine learning (ML) is a promising approach for performing challenging quantum-information tasks such as device characterization, calibration and control. ML models can train directly on the data produced by a quantum device while remaining agnostic to the quantum nature of the learning task. However, these generic models lack physical interpretability and usually require large datasets in order to learn accurately. Here we incorporate features of quantum mechanics in the design of our ML approach to characterize the dynamics of a quantum device and learn device parameters. This physics-inspired approach outperforms physics-agnostic recurrent neural networks trained on numerically generated and experimental data obtained from continuous weak measurement of a driven superconducting transmon qubit. This demonstration shows how leveraging domain knowledge improves the accuracy and efficiency of this characterization task, thus laying the groundwork for more scalable characterization techniques.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Tune Hyperparameters for Machine Learning

In machine learning algorithms, there are two kinds of parameters — model parameters and hyperparameters. Model parameters are learned through the training process, for example the weights of a neural network. Hyperparameters are used to control to training process; consequently, they must be set before training begins. Some examples of hyperparameters in deep learning are learning rate and batch size. One problem overlooked by many machine learning practitioners is exactly how to set these hyperparameters. Failure to do good hyperparameter tuning might nullify all your hard work building the model. Fortunately, there is a general, heuristic, approach for picking hyperparameters. For more complicated situations, there are also automatic hyperparameter selection methods. In this article we will discuss both.
ComputersVentureBeat

Machine learning’s rise, applications, and challenges

The terms “artificial intelligence” and “machine learning” are often used interchangeably, but there’s an important difference between the two. AI is an umbrella term for a range of techniques that allow computers to learn and act like humans. Put another way, AI is the computer being smart. Machine learning, however, accounts for how the computer becomes smart.
ComputersAPS physics

Anticipating synchronization with machine learning

In realistic systems of coupled oscillators, it is desired to predict the onset of synchronization where the system equations are unknown, raising the need to develop a prediction framework that is model free and fully data driven. We show that this challenging problem can be addressed with machine learning. In particular, exploiting reservoir computing or echo state networks, we employ a “parameter-aware” scheme to train the neural machine using time series acquired from a small number of distinct asynchronous states in the parameter regime prior to the onset of synchronization. The trained machine can then be used to predict the synchronization transition through tuning the control parameter. We demonstrate the power of the machine learning-based framework using two types of synchronization behaviors: Complete synchronization in coupled identical chaotic oscillators and the phase synchronization in coupled nonidentical phase oscillators, which are representative of the collective dynamics in coupled systems. In addition, we design our numerical experiments such that two transition scenarios are covered: Smooth (second-order) and explosive (first-order) transitions that represent the generic types of phase transition in nonlinear physical systems. A remarkable feature is that, for the network systems exhibiting explosive (first-order) transition, the machine learning scheme is capable of predicting not only the locations of the transition points associated with the forward and backward transition paths but also the hysteresis between the two paths.
SoftwareInfoworld

Simplify machine learning with Azure Applied AI Services

Coming to grips with machine learning needn’t require vast amounts of labeled data, a team of data scientists, and a lot of compute time. The state of the art in modern artificial intelligence has reached a point where there are now models that are sufficiently general purpose (within their own domains, of course) that they can be dropped into your applications without additional training and customization.
arxiv.org

Automated Evolutionary Approach for the Design of Composite Machine Learning Pipelines

Nikolay O. Nikitin, Pavel Vychuzhanin, Mikhail Sarafanov, Iana S. Polonskaia, Ilia Revin, Irina V. Barabanova, Gleb Maximov, Anna V. Kalyuzhnaya, Alexander Boukhanovsky. The effectiveness of the machine learning methods for real-world tasks depends on the proper structure of the modeling pipeline. The proposed approach is aimed to automate the design of composite machine learning pipelines, which is equivalent to computation workflows that consist of models and data operations. The approach combines key ideas of both automated machine learning and workflow management systems. It designs the pipelines with a customizable graph-based structure, analyzes the obtained results, and reproduces them. The evolutionary approach is used for the flexible identification of pipeline structure. The additional algorithms for sensitivity analysis, atomization, and hyperparameter tuning are implemented to improve the effectiveness of the approach. Also, the software implementation on this approach is presented as an open-source framework. The set of experiments is conducted for the different datasets and tasks (classification, regression, time series forecasting). The obtained results confirm the correctness and effectiveness of the proposed approach in the comparison with the state-of-the-art competitors and baseline solutions.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Fair and Explainable Machine Learning

“Although neural networks might be said to write their own programs, they do so towards goals set by humans, using data collected for human purposes. If the data is skewed, even by accident, the computers will amplify injustice.”. — The Guardian [1]. Introduction. Application of Machine Learning in ambits such...
TechnologyDice Insights

Which Industries are Hiring A.I. and Machine Learning Roles?

Companies everywhere are pouring resources into artificial intelligence (A.I.) and machine learning (ML) initiatives. Many technologists believe that apps “smartened” with A.I. and ML tools will eventually offer better customer personalization; managers hope that A.I. will lead to better data analysis, which in turn will power better business strategies. But...
BusinessHPCwire

ICHEC Adds Fifth Company to EUROCC SME Accelerator

June 23, 2021 — The Irish Centre for High-End Computing today announced details of a fifth company to join the EuroHPC Competency Centre SME Accelerator. Fathom is a digital transformation company which has been working in partnership with NUI Galway to develop a platform for predicting seaweed biomass, a potential source of food for humans as well as cattle. ICHEC will assist Fathom access expertise in the area of machine learning, earth observation and multi-sensor data fusion to improve the accuracy of its existing model in addition to supporting further research in adapting the model for additional seaweed species.