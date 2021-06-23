Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Bold And The Beautiful Gives Us The Vinny Twist We Never Saw Coming

By Elizabeth Rose
celebratingthesoaps.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen The Bold and the Beautiful hyped up a murder mystery earlier this year and the victim turned out to be Vinny (Joe LoCicero) with us knowing Liam (Scott Clifton) was the one to run him over, we ho-hummed and blasted the show for taking the easy way out and killing off a peripheral recurring character whose death would have little impact on story in the long run. It turns out there really was a twist to Vinny’s death and it was not the twist we expected.

celebratingthesoaps.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Locicero
Person
Scott Clifton
Person
Matthew Atkinson
Person
Don Diamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold and The Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy Discovers Paternity Test Tampered With – Liam Is The Daddy??

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and rumors tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline Macinnes Wood) could find out that the paternity test was tampered with again after Vinny Walker (Joe LoCicero) tampered with it! Could viewers find out in future episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is the father after all?
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And Beautiful Spoilers: Is Liam Spencer leaving B&B?

Whoa there Nellie, The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers are saying, that ain’t gonna happen. How could it? Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is not likely going anywhere. I mean didn’t he just have a night of passionate love with wifey, Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle)? So, what, if their night of passion was capped off with him in handcuffs and placed behind bars. The spoilers suggest that Liam won’t be locked up for very long.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Quinn’s Pregnant, Is Eric Or Carter The Dad?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that in Los Angeles Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) may find herself in a who’s the daddy storyline. Quinn has gotten herself into a tough predicament in recent months. After experiencing marital problems with her husband Eric Forrester (John McCook), Quinn sought comfort from Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). At first, Quinn and Carter started off as friends with her confiding in him about her marriage. Before long Quinn and Carter’s friendship turned into an affair.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Quinn Threatens Paris, Shauna Warns ‘Quarter’ Of Complication

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) warns “Quarter” of a possible complication. She tells Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) knows their secret. Quinn takes action and threatens Paris. Will it keep her quiet or compel her to share the truth?
Celebritiesfame10.com

Ted King And Naomi Matsuda Join The Bold And The Beautiful Cast

Let’s hope Steffy is ready to meet Finn’s parents! After a long wait and simmering speculation, Finn’s parents will be played by Ted King and Naomi Matsuda, according to Entertainment Weekly. King is well known on daytime television, having played identical twins Luis and Lorenzo Alcazar on General Hospital as...
TV SeriesSheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Biggest Secret Is About to Explode — Plus, Bring On Dark Finn!

Get ready, because The Bold and the Beautiful is about to do what it does best. Carter and Quinn’s not-so-well-kept secret is thisclose to coming out, which means there will be big confrontations and emotion-filled explosions… although probably very few long-term consequences. How do we know the truth bomb is ready to explode? Read on, and I’ll explain…
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful News: Kim Matula Back To Work

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and updates reveal Actress Kimberly Matula has landed a starring role in the upcoming feature film, Tapawingo. Matula played Hope Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful, a role in which she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series Category. Matula’s Hope was initially played by a series of child actors until the role was SORASed into a teenager and Matula took over the role in 2010.
TV Seriesfame10.com

Bold And The Beautiful: Plotline Predictions For Summer 2021

Mysteries will be solved and romances will be altered forever, this summer on The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B)! Three will prove to be a crowd for Thomas, who is caught up in Lope’s marriage, as well as Zoe, once she discovers Quarter’s secret! Also, the mysterious circumstances of Vinny’s passing will be explained. With everything that’s set to happen over the warmer months, let’s dive into the spoilers and gossip with our B&B plotline predictions for summer 2021!
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Monday, June 21: Liam’s Desperate Plea, Hope Stubborn, Thomas Shocked

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, June 21 reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) is determined to bring her husband home. Even though Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) appreciates it, he begs Hope to be realistic. Meanwhile, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is shocked when he comes across old text messages from his dead best friend.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Liam’s Life In Danger, Prison Guard Connected To Murder

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is behind bars after being charged with murder. Inside the jail is a new prison guard who is keeping a close eye on Liam. It’s possible that the guard is connected to Vincent “Vinny” Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) murder. Perhaps he was hired to lurk around Liam and find out what he knows about the crime.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Paris Blabs To Brooke, Eric Saved From ‘Evil Queen’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) needs to tell the truth. However, she knows about Quinn Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) killer reputation. Fearing for her life, Paris is convinced to open up to Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). It is teased that Brooke tries to protect Eric Forrester (John McCook) from “Evil Queen” Quinn.
TV Seriessoapoperanetwork.com

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Original Cast Member John McCook to Make Multi-Episode Appearance on ‘The Young and the Restless’

“The Young and the Restless” will welcome another actor from “The Bold and the Beautiful” next week when John McCook appears on daytime’s most-watched drama series for a multi-episode arc which finds his “B&B” character, Eric Forrester, reuniting with Courtney Hope‘s Sally Spectra for the first time since she moved to Genoa City after spending several years mixing it up with the Forresters, Logans and the Spencers in Los Angeles.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ are fed up with seeing Hope cry all the time.

Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ are fed up with seeing Hope cry all the time. The Bold and the Beautiful is one of American television’s longest-running daytime dramas. Hope Logan is one of the key characters. Hope has been represented by a number of performers, and fans have seen her go from one relationship to the next. Some others want her to reconcile with Wyatt.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Vinny Wasn’t Murdered, Suicide Proven Through Missed Texts?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) makes a realization. After looking through all of the blocked messages from Vincent “Vinny” Walker (Joe LoCicero), he connects the dots. He brings the messages to Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears). Could he realize that no murder was committed, but Vinny committed suicide?
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Why Justin Feels More Entitled To SP Than Bill’s Family

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) takes over Spencer Publications. However, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) was put in charge until Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is released. Why does Justin feel more entitled than Bill’s own family? The actor explains, as well as why he holds Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) hostage.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Eric’s Next Lady Lined Up, Donna’s Love Confession

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 5 reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) moves on. After learning about “Quarter”, he is single again. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) tells Katie Logan (Heather Tom) that Eric is her true love. She kept quiet and didn’t make a move out of respect for his marriage, but now he’s back on the market.