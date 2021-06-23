The Bold And The Beautiful Gives Us The Vinny Twist We Never Saw Coming

When The Bold and the Beautiful hyped up a murder mystery earlier this year and the victim turned out to be Vinny (Joe LoCicero) with us knowing Liam (Scott Clifton) was the one to run him over, we ho-hummed and blasted the show for taking the easy way out and killing off a peripheral recurring character whose death would have little impact on story in the long run. It turns out there really was a twist to Vinny’s death and it was not the twist we expected.