Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

‘Drag Race’ winner Symone to brands: We live 365, not just during Pride Month

By KC Ifeanyi
Fast Company
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout her celebrated run on season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Symone used just about every opportunity to make a statement about and for Black and queer culture. From her durag train and acrylic nail dress to rocking cornrows, afros, and braids to turning a campy runway theme about fascinators into a powerful statement against police brutality, Symone made a point to use her art and the massive platform of the show to say something, which undoubtedly attributed to her snagging the crown.

www.fastcompany.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Race#Police Brutality#Pride Month#Racial Injustice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Instagram
Related
Deadline

Critics Choice Real TV Awards Winners: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, Netflix Top List

VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race took home multiple awards and Netflix was the winningest network at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, which unveiled winners Monday for its third annual edition. The competition featured ties in three of the marquee categories: Best Competition Series (RuPaul’s Drag Race and Netflix’s The Great...
TV & VideosDeadline

Paramount+, MTV Set ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ & ‘The Brady Bunch’ Pride Crossover Event

The fierce queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race will collide with original cast members of The Brady Bunch for a Pride crossover event from Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios. Set to drop Wednesday, June 30 exclusively on Paramount+, Dragging The Classics: The Brady Bunch will see Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland play Mike Brady, Peter Brady and Bobby Brady, respectively. Eve Plumb and Susan Olsen will also return as Lucy and Margie, respectively.
burlingtoncountytimes.com

'Drag Race' star and Disney+ queen Nina West shares why Pride is for all ages

Nina West is helping Disney celebrate Pride this year. West, who rose to fame and earned the title of Miss Congeniality on the 11th season of VH1's "RuPaul's Drag Race" in 2019, is set to host the Disney+ virtual variety show "This is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular" at 8 p.m. Sunday on the Disney+ YouTube and Facebook pages.
radionowindy.com

8 Times RuPaul’s Drag Race Reigning Queen Symone Gave Looks With A Message

Theee Symone is the reigning queen of the hit competition show, RuPaul’s Drag Race. Season 13 of the show was like no other as this was one of the first shows to start production back up during the COVID-19 pandemic. In those (and still) scary times having a place to release creative energy was needed. Symone came in ready to represent elements of the Black experience in America and our culture.
Miami New Times

PAMM Celebrates Cinematic Queer Experience During Pride Month

When artist and activist Gilbert Baker first assembled the original rainbow Pride flag, it consisted of eight colors. Since 1978, the flag has evolved with subtractions, additions, and consolidations, but always with the aim of representing the diverse and inclusive spectrum of the queer experience. Turquoise, one of the original...
this song is sick

A Call To Support Queer Artists, Not Just During Pride Month

Sharing great music from all genres is our mission, but it’s no secret that we have a deep love for dance music. And as Pride Month comes to an end, we thought there was no better time to point out that we wouldn’t even be here without dance music’s queer origins. Educating ourselves on the music we know and love is important all the time, so we hope to continue the conversation even well past June.
CelebritiesEW.com

Miley Cyrus' Cher cover with RuPaul's Drag Race queens will make you 'Believe' in Pride

Do you believe in icons supporting icons? Miley Cyrus is here to make sure of that with her latest live performance. As part of her Stand by You Pride concert (streaming Friday on Peacock), the pop star performed an epic cover of Cher's 1999 smash "Believe" with a little help from six fabulous drag queens, including RuPaul's Drag Race stars Kylie Sonique Love (from the currently airing All-Stars 6) and Jaidynn Fierce (season 7).
Posted by
The Hill

Drag Race's Gigi Goode speaks on LGBTQ+ mental health for Pride Month

June is celebrated as LGBTQ+ Pride Month ahead of the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots. In a panel addressing LGBTQ+ mental health, Drag Race contestant Gigi Goode spoke about their own struggles and journey. LGBTQ+ people, especially youth, are disproportionately likely to have considered suicide in the past year.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Megan Fox Celebrates Her Bisexuality During Pride Month

Letting her bi flag fly! Megan Fox took to social media to proudly celebrate her bisexuality. “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades,” Fox, 35, captioned a photo of herself with rainbow-themed nails via Instagram on Sunday, June 28. The Jennifer’s Body actress confirmed that she identified with...
talentrecap.com

A Queen Goes Missing During ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Lip-Sync Battle

For this week’s Maxi Challenge on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, the queens had to write and star in a commercial about having a side hustle. Fans know that the queens always dread team challenges. One team proved to be a sinking ship which led to one of the most epic lip-syncs in the show’s history.
Posted by
People

RuPaul's Drag Race

The RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 queens are more than just L-U-C-K-Y tonight; they're all winners, baby!. VH1's Emmy-winning reality competition series stormed the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Monday, becoming the only unscripted show to win multiple awards at the annual ceremony. In addition to taking the title of Best Competition Series (an honor it shared in a tie with Netflix's The Great British Baking Show), the World of Wonder production's season 13 cast collectively won the Best Ensemble in an Unscripted Series honor.
Eugene, ORPosted by
Black Enterprise

Sha’Carri Richardson Thanks Girlfriend After Win For Choosing Vibrant Hair Color

Sha’Carri Richardson is making strides during Pride Month and making sure to thank her girlfriend along the way. The country’s fastest woman took the time to shout out her girlfriend after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson donned fiery orange hair while dominating the 100-meter women’s sprint at the Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 19, Advocate reports.
khns.org

Skagway hosts a drag show at Dedman Stage to celebrate Pride month

Skagway is breaking out the drag costumes and rolling out the red carpet this weekend for its first major Pride event of the month. Gigi Monroe and her Juneau-based drag troop The Kings and Queens of Juneau Drag will host the proceedings at the Dedman Stage at Seven Pastures on Saturday night. It’s all part of Skagway’s celebration of Pride month.
marketplace.org

“Rainbow washing” during Pride hurts both brands and consumers

During Pride Month, the iconic rainbow flag flies across cities and businesses as a symbol of the LGBTQ community. But for companies taking part in Pride, simply attaching a rainbow to their brands is not enough when it comes to supporting social justice, says Andrew Isen, founder and president of the LGBTQ marketing and communications agency WinMark Concepts.
Theater & DancePosted by
Daily Dot

‘That is truly awful cultural appropriation’: White dancers accused of blackface, slammed for doing ‘Bollywood Haka’ dance

A group of white dancers from the Czech Republic is receiving backlash after posting a video on Instagram wearing black face paint while performing a “Bollywood Haka” dance. “That’s not dance fusion,” one user commented. “That is truly awful cultural appropriation.”. The video was posted by choreographer and performer Jarmila...