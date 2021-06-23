‘Drag Race’ winner Symone to brands: We live 365, not just during Pride Month
Throughout her celebrated run on season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Symone used just about every opportunity to make a statement about and for Black and queer culture. From her durag train and acrylic nail dress to rocking cornrows, afros, and braids to turning a campy runway theme about fascinators into a powerful statement against police brutality, Symone made a point to use her art and the massive platform of the show to say something, which undoubtedly attributed to her snagging the crown.www.fastcompany.com