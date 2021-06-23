Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Contrarian comic Fin Taylor: ‘I don’t believe in anything beyond getting the next laugh’

The Guardian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, a performance of Fin Taylor’s #MeToo-themed When Harassy Met Sally prompted outrage in an article for the Independent. “Thinly veiled rape apologism,” it called the show. “What kind of reactionary drivel was I being subjected to in the name of comedy?” It was an extraordinary response to a funny, thoughtful – and, yes, wilfully provocative – show. The more so when it was revealed as a hoax, written by comedian and GB News presenter Andrew Doyle, whose point was to show how ready the mainstream media were to “push a woke agenda”.

www.theguardian.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Rodney Dangerfield
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Fin Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contrarian#Gb News#Apollo#The Mash Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
Books & LiteratureSantafe New Mexican.com

Don't believe the hype: 'The Maidens' by Alex Michaelides

The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides’ 2019 blockbuster bestseller, is all about a London-based psychotherapist who becomes obsessed with a painter who goes silent after she’s convicted of murdering her husband. His new suspense novel, The Maidens, also involves a London-based psychotherapist, a grisly crime, and the silencing of women. Maybe...
UFOkfgo.com

Why I don’t believe everything I read and hear

The older I get the less I believe. Just look at recent truths. Subway tuna isn’t tuna. Gene Simmons from KISS never smoked, drank or did drugs. Despite what people may think, I’ve actually never been drunk or high in my life. Never smoked cigarettes. People might be surprised. I...
Entertainmentsportswar.com

Insightful comments, I appreciate it. Can't say that anything you said is

."unfair" and, certainly, by hosting "bizarre" guests like Jones risks alienating some and damaging ones own credibility. OTOH, having a free and open platform is, as a general proposition, a good thing. Some of that dichotomy is actually discussed in the cast that I linked-- to what extent can or should information or discussion deemed to be "dangerous" or "harmful" or even just "inaccurate" be limited or censored, and who should be the arbiters of that decision? Interesting discussion.
TV Showscommonsensemedia.org

I Am Smart, I Am Blessed, I Can Do Anything!

Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive, diverse representations in books, TV shows, and movies. Want to help us help them? Suggest a diversity update. A lot or a little?. The parents' guide to what's in this book. What parents need to know. User Reviews. Parents say.
CelebritiesPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead pictured together for the first time

New lovebirds Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been photographed together for the first time. The Oscar-winning actress and the British TV host were spotted Friday at his new “dream” house in Laguna Beach, Calif., taking in the views of the Pacific Ocean from the balcony. Both Zellweger, 52, and...
SocietyBET

'Who Gon' Tell Her?': Black Twitter Drags White Journalist For Saying Sha'Carri Richardson's Hair And Nails Are Signs Of Steroid Use

"Not sure whether the nails are real or fake, but in case you didn’t know very strong nails & hair can be a side effect of steroid use," Lehmann, who runs Quillette, tweeted. She doubled down on her bad take with another one, about Florence Griffith Joyner: "Flo Jo, obvious drug user, had the nails. She died in her sleep at age 38 because that’s what a lifetime of drug use does to the body (and why it’s supposed to be banned from elite sports)."
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Meghan Markle Refuses To Kiss And Make Up With Her In-laws

British royal family news divulges that it’s business as usual for Meghan Markle who reportedly intends to stay the course in her chosen path concerning her royal in-laws. In other words, according to one royal expert, she is planning to “stick to her guns” as far as that alleged palace row with Prince William regarding her reported bullying of staff.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Days of Our Lives Legend Philece Sampler Dead at 67

Former Days of Our Lives star Philece Sampler has died at age 67. Her longtime friend and fellow actor Nelson Aspen (ex-Albert, Search for Tomorrow) announced the sad news on his Instagram account. Aspen stated that the actress passed away just shy of her 68th birthday from a heart attack.