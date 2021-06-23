Contrarian comic Fin Taylor: ‘I don’t believe in anything beyond getting the next laugh’
In 2019, a performance of Fin Taylor’s #MeToo-themed When Harassy Met Sally prompted outrage in an article for the Independent. “Thinly veiled rape apologism,” it called the show. “What kind of reactionary drivel was I being subjected to in the name of comedy?” It was an extraordinary response to a funny, thoughtful – and, yes, wilfully provocative – show. The more so when it was revealed as a hoax, written by comedian and GB News presenter Andrew Doyle, whose point was to show how ready the mainstream media were to “push a woke agenda”.www.theguardian.com