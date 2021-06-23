Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Elizabeth Wellington: The world is opening up, but we are still living in a state of discomfort. Here's how to handle it

By Elizabeth Wellington, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Marietta Daily Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — Dining out felt funny at first. So did going to indoor malls. A few weeks ago I stopped by Jasper Studios for the launch of a shoe by local sneaker designer Darrell Alston named after Philly boxing legend Bernard Hopkins. And at a recent stylish Center City soirée, I hugged long-lost friend after long-lost friend, happy to see them after 15 months. I couldn't imagine doing either of these things ever again just a few months ago, let alone 15.

www.mdjonline.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philly#Care Collective
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Related
KidsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Microaggressions Often Happen in Front of My Kids — Here's How I Handle Them

"Wow, is he yours? His look is so unique. You're so lucky your kids are mixed." What would've been a normal grocery store visit with my young son turned into an uncomfortable encounter with a stranger. I wish I could say these type of exchanges are unique and rare. But as a Filipino American, unwanted remarks about my race or my children's appearance are common. While these comments can be seemingly innocent, the exchanges are awkward and insulting, and they create a lot of stress.