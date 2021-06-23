Cancel
Economy

Spanish court puts Iberdola CEO under investigation in alleged spying case

MADRID, June 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s High Court on Wednesday placed Iberdrola Chief Executive Ignacio Sanchez Galan under investigation as part of a probe into an alleged spying case dating back to 2004-2017, a court document showed. The decision follows a request by the anti-corruption public prosecutor a few days ago in connection with Galan’s alleged dealings with former police chief Jose Manuel Villarejo.

Iberdrola was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo; additional reporting by Jesus Aguado; editing by)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Ceo#Spanish#Iberdola#High Court#Iberdrola
