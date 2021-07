Do you remember studying something in school and asking yourself or your teacher, “When am I ever going to use this?” Well I asked that once of a professor when talking about a calculus class. He explained that we were not studying calculus because we were going to use it in whatever jobs we ended up having. We were studying it to learn how to solve complex, multistep problems: “I know you are not going to use the quadratic equation in your job, but you are going to have to come up with solutions to complicated problems that involve many steps.” I accepted that answer as it seemed to make sense, and honestly it’s been one of my favorite parts about building automation — although only some of the problems are complicated and multistep; others are just routine, repetitive tasks.