Are You Into The Trap Of Faking Happiness?

Spider-Man is great, but when he won't stop shouting catchphrases about shooting webs while I'm trying to work from home or he starts boasting about the Avengers at 10 o'clock at night (when the kids have been asleep for hours — creepy!), I can't say I'm his biggest fan. I appreciate how entertaining interactive, talkative toys can be, but I'm a huge fan of quiet toys for my 3-year and 2-year-old. It's not just that loud toys are annoying, but playing with quiet toys also helps foster creativity, cognitive skills, and more, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. It's a win for everyone! They can have their fun, and I can have my peace of mind. Check out a few of my favorite quiet toys for toddlers ahead, and enjoy the bliss of knowing your little ones are having fun while you're enjoying the quiet.