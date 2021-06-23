Jump into water aerobics programs in Savannah

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. That’s not exactly what a friend of mine said when she grumbled about doing water aerobics, but I bet that’s what she was thinking, what she was feeling. Me too. Water aerobics? Are you kidding me? All that music? All that jumping around while we pretend to be coordinated? Ridiculous. That’s for ninnies, doofuses, dorks. My friend has walked the Appalachian Trail. She walks for days on end in town. I’m a swimmer. I do laps. I can do the butterfly. I don’t do aerobics, on land or in water. I don’t exercise with a group.