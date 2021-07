Update: according to FAADroneZone's official Twitter account, LAANC is back up as of 8:09 PM EST. The FAA is still investigating the cause of the outage. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) created Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC), a free service, to automate approvals, in real-time, for both commercial and recreational drone pilots looking to operate in controlled airspace. The program started out as a prototype in 2017 and subsequently became available on top airspace management apps including Aloft (formerly Kittyhawk), UASidekick, Airmap, and the FAA's own B4UFly. This is the first time LAANC has been down and unavailable.