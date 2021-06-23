“Man Out of Time, Fish Out of Water” Edition

This kind of scenario would certainly be a nightmare in the making, since being an American citizen so far from home would be a serious disadvantage to a lot of people. Beckett starts off looking like a regular vacation with a loving couple, played by John David Washington and Alicia Vikander. Then, when their car goes off the road and Beckett is suddenly on the hook for something he didn’t do, he becomes the hunted as he tried to retrace his steps while being chased by those that wish to kill him. Whatever other role Vikander plays in this movie is hazy since we see Washington primarily as he’s attempting to escape what we can only assume are crooked authorities so that he can reach the American embassy in Athens. As if to add to the tension, political unrest becomes an obvious plot point and a huge obstacle that Beckett will have to get around as he has to deal with being wounded and will need to rely on those that can and will help him, giving this story almost a kind of Jason Bourne feel to it.