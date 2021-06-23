The Filmmaker’s House review – a microcosm of British society pops round for tea

If you’ve spent any time on social media, you’ve probably seen the final moments of Another Round. No spoilers here, but it’s an unforgettable, invigorating end note to Thomas Vinterberg’s delicious Danish comedy-drama that takes its characters and the audience on a journey that’s by turns funny then dark, and ends up somewhere else completely. It’s a terrific high concept for a movie — four weary teachers try an experiment that argues everything in life is better if you constantly have 0.5% alcohol in your system — but Vinterberg, writer Tobias Lindholm and a pitch-perfect cast breathe boozy life and texture into the idea, creating a film that flits between farce and melancholy to create a nuanced picture of the joys and pains of the demon drink. An American do-over is reputedly in the works with Leonardo DiCaprio — don’t hold your breath, the Toni Erdmann US reboot is still nowhere in sight— but it’s hard to believe it will hit the notes Vinterberg finds effortlessly.