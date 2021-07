Lutz (www.lutz.us) will host a free online webinar on how to effectively work remotely. Presenters include Stephanie Hand and Chris Bouchard. The pandemic taught the world how to work from home, and many businesses have learned to adapt and enjoy this new working style. Hand and Bouchard will offer tips for businesses that are looking to adopt remote work policies to ensure employees, employers, and the organization continue to operate effectively going forward as the pandemic continues to weaken. Some of the key takeaways from the webinar will be considerations for adopting an effective remote work policy, tools for efficient off-site communication, and tips to keep employees engaged and focused at home. Business owners, human resources, and key decision makers should consider attending the webinar if they wish to continue successful remote work practices for their business.