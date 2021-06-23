Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington, TX

Rangers Routed By A's, Romo Drops Pants During Foreign Substance Check

By Chris Halicke
Posted by 
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HrRpY_0acmJOdQ00

Editor's Note: This story has been updated since originally published.

ARLINGTON, Texas — We saw a little bit of everything on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field — almost a little too much.

One night after the Texas Rangers won handily by a score of 8-3, the Oakland A's returned the favor with a 13-6 shellacking of Taylor Hearn and the Rangers.

Hearn, who replaced Jordan Lyles, made his second career start for Texas, with a remarkable 789-day gap between his first big league start in April 2019 until Tuesday night. Unfortunately for Hearn, he didn't fare much better than he did on that dreadful night in Seattle.

The 26-year-old southpaw only recorded two outs in the first inning before Rangers manager Chris Woodward opted to go to the bullpen. Hearn was charged with four runs on the night, which put Texas in a deep hole early.

"Talking to him before the game, I don't think it was a nervous thing," Woodward said of Hearn. "He just didn't have good command. He was all over the place. I think that was the biggest factor there."

On a night that was supposed to be dedicated to rest, Jordan Lyles was asked to log some mop-up innings to salvage the bullpen. Lyles turned in a solid six innings of relief, giving up two runs on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

To continue on a positive note, the Rangers offense scored six unanswered runs in an attempt to claw back into the game, highlighted by a four-run fifth inning. The A's ended the Rangers' chances of pulling off an unlikely comeback with a four-run ninth inning, pounding on young Texas reliever Demarcus Evans.

But, to the skipper's delight, the young Rangers, led by Eli White's three-hit game, displayed mettle.

"They just continued to fight," Woodward said. “These guys don't quit. They had quality at-bats, I felt like. Even after we were down 9-0. It was quality at-bat after quality at-bat, even though we didn't have much to show for it. ... Overall, I thought our offense actually did a really good job tonight.”

Romo Drops His Pants...

Major League Baseball's crackdown on pitchers using illegal substances officially began on Monday night. For the most part, it went without any major glitches. Chris Woodward said the process felt a little weird, and Rangers starter Kyle Gibson nonchalantly said, "It went about as I thought it would."

That changed drastically on Tuesday night, even in the Rangers' own backyard.

In a contest with the Phillies, Nationals starter Max Scherzer grabbed the attention of the baseball world first. After undergoing two separate checks with the umpires in the first and third innings, Phillies manager Joe Girardi asked the umpiring crew to check Scherzer again, but this time in the middle of the fourth inning.

The veteran hurler was clearly frustrated by the whole process, and subsequently tossed his hat and glove, and even began to undo his belt. The umpires found no substances and Scherzer finished the inning.

After the conclusion of the fifth inning, Scherzer walked back to his team's dugout with a fixed stare in Girardi's direction. The Phillies skipper came out of his dugout after Nationals hitting coach Kevin Long began yelling at Girardi, which earned him an ejection from the game.

But Scherzer wasn't done. He had some strong comments in his postgame Zoom with the media.

"These are [Rob] Manfred rules," Scherzer said. "Go ask him what he wants to do with this. I've said enough. Go ask Alec Bohm how he feels about 95 (miles per hour) at his face."

Scherzer also added, "I'll take off all my clothes if you want to see me. I've got nothing on me."

And that's the perfect segue to what happened in Arlington. After his appearance in the seventh inning, Oakland A's reliever Sergio Romo was checked for illegal substances by third base umpire and crew chief Dan Iassogna.

Similar to Scherzer, Romo clearly wanted nothing to do with the inspection, tossing his hat and gloves. However, in a Steve Lyons fashion, Romo completely took off and tossed his belt, then began to pull his pants down on the field.

“He’s a playful guy,” said A's manager Bob Melvin. “I don’t think he meant anything by it. I will give credit to the umpires with the way they’ve handled this. They’ve been fantastic in it. Try to make light of it, smile with guys and do it quickly. So, that won’t happen again.”

There were other instances that took place throughout the league on Tuesday night that will put considerable doubt into just how efficient this whole process will be. Who knows how this will continue to play out. But after just two nights, it's the talk of the baseball world. If that's what Rob Manfred and the league wants, then bully for them. If not, there may need to be a better way to police the issue.

Inside The Rangers:

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Community Policy
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
89
Followers
370
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hearn
Person
Dan Iassogna
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Sergio Romo
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Jordan Lyles
Person
Joe Girardi
Person
Alec Bohm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Rangers#The Oakland A#Major League Baseball#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
News Break
Facebook
Related
MLBYardbarker

Watch: Sergio Romo had outrageous reaction to substance check

Sergio Romo treated an umpire disrespectfully during a foreign substance check on Tuesday night. Romo pitched the seventh inning of the Oakland A’s 13-6 win over the Texas Rangers. He gave up a home run and struck out one in his inning of work. Afterwards, he faced his mandatory foreign substance check and was a jerk to the umpire.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Sergio Romo gets great deal after dropping pants on diamond

Sergio Romo will live on forever in baseball history. The Oakland A’s reliever became a viral sensation when he dropped his pants during an inspection for foreign substances, prompting a great deal of amusement as he found a perfect way to express his displeasure with these checks. It is a moment that will live on for a long time.
MLBDeadspin

All the foreign substance checks are doing is proving what babies baseball players are

We knew this already. We knew baseball players were a bunch of babies, because if you think about how they behave, there’s no other sport even close to having the level of pissbaby-dom that baseball does. Hell, let’s just go back a few days to that adorable Joey Votto story with that cute little girl who came to see him play in San Diego because he’s her favorite player. While it ended with heartwarming photos and videos, let’s not forget where it started. Votto lost his shit over a check-swing call. His first at-bat in one game of 162. It’s barely a ripple in the pond of a baseball season. Is it really worth losing your shit over? To that degree?
MLBNBC Washington

SEE IT: Max Scherzer Irritated by First MLB Foreign Substance Check

SEE IT: Scherzer appears irritated by first substance check originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. As Major League Baseball begins its new policies toward foreign substances for pitchers, a new normal will be starting pitchers having their gloves, hats and other areas checked after the first inning. Nationals pitcher Max...
MLBelitesportsny.com

Foreign substance checks send Major League Baseball into chaos

Major League Baseball directed umpires to begin checking pitchers for foreign substances this week. And the league is in absolute shambles. Tuesday was the second day of Major League Baseball policing the use of foreign substances by pitchers. The second day. Day one was rather uneventful with consummate professionals like...
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Furious Max Scherzer undoes belt, taunts Joe Girardi after mid-inning foreign substance check

As the old saying goes: if at first you don't find any foreign substances, try, try again. That's evidently how it might work with the new rules established by MLB's crackdown on pitchers, working to prevent an unfair advantage due to sticky materials they may be using while on the mound. We had many questions about how the crackdown, which officially went into effect on Monday, might look in action. And if Max Scherzer's showing on Tuesday night was any indication, it might not be as smooth-sailing as the league might prefer.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Tempers flare, pants drop during crackdown on cheating pitchers

The defining moments of the MLB season so far came Tuesday, when Max Scherzer glared at Joe Girardi and Sergio Romo dropped his pants. Not really, but that's the mess baseball created first by letting pitchers cheat with increasing frequency and with more and more exotic substances, and then ushering in a sweeping crackdown on such things in the middle of this season.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Zack Wheeler and J.T. Realmuto selected to MLB All-Star game

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler, as expected, has been named an All-Star for the first time in his career, as he has put together one of the most dominant first halves in franchise history. J.T. Realmuto has also been named to his third All-Star game in the last four years....
NFLCBS Sports

The Suns are so much fun, plus MLB's foreign substance checks are already creating drama

Hello everyone, Shanna McCarriston here, more than ready to talk sports. The NBA playoffs are one of my favorite times of the year -- we will get into that crazy Suns-Clippers ending in a minute -- and, while some may hate this, I'm loving that we are getting such a different pool of teams. For the first time in 10 years we will have an NBA Finals without LeBron James or Steph Curry. The last time that happened I didn't even have a license. It's great for the game.
MLBPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A's pitcher Sergio Romo outdoes Max Scherzer by angrily dropping his pants over search

We’re just two days into Major League Baseball starting to randomly check pitchers for foreign sticky substances and it’s already a total mess of a process. Tuesday night in Philadelphia we saw Nats’ ace Max Scherzer angrily rip open his belt after being asked to be searched for a third time in four innings. It was a wild night in Philly that saw Phillies manager Joe Girardi get ejected after almost trying to get at Scherzer.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Sergio Romo dropped his pants mid-game when approached by umpire about sticky substance (Video)

Sergio Romo dropped his pants mid-game when approached by umpire about sticky substance. On Tuesday Max Scherzer was not so happy to be checked by umpires for sticky substances. In fact, at press time, things were still brewing. But Oakland A’s reliever Sergio Romo took a different stance when he was approached to be inspected for a sticky substance and it was kind of hilarious.
MLBNew York Post

Sergio Romo pulls down pants as MLB pitchers freak out over sticky checks

Day 2 of the MLB’s new foreign substance policy included a pair of sticky situations. When approached by an umpire Tuesday night for the recently introduced “sticky stuff” screening, Oakland A’s reliever Sergio Romo sarcastically undid his belt and lowered his pants just below his buttock. A couple hours earlier,...